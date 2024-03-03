 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

If you’ve had Netflix for ages, you may have to do this one thing to avoid losing access

What you need to know about Netflix's billing changes

Blair Marnell
By
The official logo for Netflix.
Netflix

The start of a new month has arrived, but before you dive into the best Netflix movies to stream, or even the best Netflix shows, you’re going to want to double-check your billing options if you’re a longtime subscriber through Apple. If you don’t get current with Netflix’s newly revised billing options, then you may find yourself cut off from all of the series and films that you want to stream.

Customers in the United States, Canada, and a few other countries are reportedly no longer going to be allowed to pay for their Netflix subscriptions through Apple. According to Netflix’s official support site, the solution is simple: Update your Netflix account with your billing info.

Recommended Videos

“Some Apple-billed members in select countries may be prompted to add a new payment method to continue their subscription,” the site says. Once you take care of that, you’ll be all set to enjoy all of the benefits of your subscription as if nothing else had changed.

Netflix wallpaper
Wallpaper Access / Netflix

Why were the Netflix billing changes made?

Money. It always comes down to money, and that’s the biggest reason why Netflix is officially cutting ties with Apple’s App Store billing system. Apple takes a cut of everything they sell through the App Store, including subscriptions. Netflix no longer wishes to share any of its revenue with Apple, even if subscribers feel inconvenienced by the change. That was also the rationale behind Netflix’s recent crackdown on password sharing, as well as the addition of an ad tier for the streamer.

Related

This change has actually been coming for several years now. As far back as 2018, Netflix disabled the option for new and returning subscribers to join or rejoin the service through the App Store’s billing system. At that point, the only people who were still paying Netflix through the App Store were the subscribers who were grandfathered in from their previous billing arrangements.

Netflix hasn’t shared the number of users who were paying through the App Store in 2024. That’s why we can’t hazard a guess about an exact number. It must have been a significant enough figure that Netflix felt the need to not only make the change by contacting the affected customers but also to spread the word through its support site.

Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting
Thibault Penin / Unsplash

Will Netflix raise its subscription rates again?

Yes, definitely. Nobody likes to pay higher subscription fees, and Netflix does tend to raise its prices fairly often. However, Netflix is also the streaming platform that spends an obscene amount of money on its original shows and movies, in addition to handling the cost of licensing TV series and films from other studios both in America and from around the world. That’s not cheap.

The good news is that Netflix usually waits about two years before a major price hike. Since the last price increase was in October 2023, we should at least have several more months under the current structure before the inevitable increases arrive. Enjoy the current prices while you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell is a freelance writer for The Manual, Digital Trends, Fandom, Yahoo Entertainment, and more!
Study: We finally know why doing good things makes you feel good, too
Scientists cracked the code on why good deeds give us an emotional boost. Here's what to know.
a person cleaning a beach

If you’re looking for how to be happy, consider doing a good deed.

Think about it: Have you ever volunteered to walk dogs at an animal shelter or taken a pal to a doctor’s appointment? You may have felt good inside. Your good deed may have come at the expense of you binge-watching The Crown in one sitting. Helping others is a time commitment. However — even with all the bad news going around — it’s one many people embrace and feel is rewarding. 

Read more
3 things you probably don’t know about being a pro surfer, according to one
What's it like to be a pro surfer? Conner Coffin explains all
Conner Coffin with a surf board and beer in hand.

There are some roles many of us will never play. Pro surfer is certainly one of them, as there are only an estimated 1,500-2,000 worldwide. It's an elite profession of daredevil folks that involves travel all over the planet at the drop of a hat. You go where the waves go.

Conner Coffin grew up surfing in his native Santa Barbara, but he was fortunate enough to travel the world with his family at a young age. He caught his first wave at age four in Hawaii, thanks to a persistent dad. As he bounced around the globe, he brought his board with him, chasing waves and fine-tuning his skills.

Read more
Kristen Bell May Have Witnessed a Murder in New Netflix Dark Comedy Series
Kristen Bell as Anna, who's having a bit of trouble cutting back the drinking after she may have witnessed a murder in the new Netflix series, 'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.'

TEXT GOES Show creators want you to know that The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is not a spoof of the Amy Adams psychological thriller, The Woman in the Window, Netflix series.

"I don't think we are making fun of any of these books, or the movie version of these books," co-creator and showrunner Rachel Ramras told EW.com. "We are having fun with the genre, as opposed to making fun of the genre."

Read more