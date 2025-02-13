Study reveals the 5 shows you should avoid before bed

We all know that watching TV is one of the most popular ways for people to wind down after a long day at work. In fact, Onebed recorded a study that proves 82% of adults like to watch streaming content before sleeping. Before bed, it feels comforting to engage with some of the best stories on Netflix, Max, and Hulu, but that doesn’t mean it’s the healthiest option for entertainment. Before sleeping, it’s best to relax your body and your mind in preparation for a good night’s rest. Being on pins and needles as you live vicariously through a zombie apocalypse or engage with past familial trauma through the eyes of a wealthy empire is way more likely to reinvigorate you and encourage more binge-watching when you need to shut those eyes down for the night.
Onebed’s study went a step further to find out which recent shows are the most restrictive to quality sleep after binging them. If you want to stay caught up on all of the modern classics, it’s best to watch these hits during the wake of the day instead of mere minutes before shutting down for the day. Studies say don’t watch these five TV shows before bed.