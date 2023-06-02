These gay shows will help you understand more about yourself this June!

Pride month is a time to celebrate who you are and what makes you special as an LGBTQ+ person. Not everyone gets the privilege of growing up in a supportive environment, and it often takes years for queer people to appreciate themselves even after coming out and sharing their sexuality with the world. Fortunately, media representation is really starting to pick up in the way of gay characters and storylines on TV. These LGBTQ shows are sure to warm your heart and help build confidence and community among queer folks all around the world. From coming-of-age shows to family sitcoms, the variety is sure to help anyone find a show they will be inspired by!
When Modern Family began on ABC in 2009, few people knew the series would become one of the most awarded sitcoms in history. This show was truly ahead of its time, showing the entire spectrum of American family life. The most revolutionary characters were Cameron and Mitchell, the gay couple portrayed with love, hilarity, and authenticity by Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The fact this show was able to represent gay couples with such normalcy rather than poking fun of or making LGBTQ+ people caricatures is still appreciated to this day.
Schitt’s Creek is the ultimate comfort family sitcom that everyone needs in their life. Taking unlikable rich snobs like the Rose family and seeing how they evolve into better people after being knocked down a couple of class rungs is an ingenious idea executed very well. Those looking for LGBTQ+ representation will love David (Daniel Levy), the pansexual son of the family who is depicted with grace and accuracy. His relationship exploits help make it one of the best gay shows on any streaming service.
