These gay shows will help you understand more about yourself this June!

When it became the first major streaming service, Netflix was best known for being host to a wide array of great movies and shows that had been produced by other studios. As it continued its rise to the top, though, Netflix also began to produce its own content, including some truly excellent Netflix original movies.

In fact, Netflix has produced a number of great movies over the course of its history as a studio and even financed some movies that might not have been made otherwise. This is not to say that everything Netflix has ever made has been great, but when they hit, they really hit.

We've handpicked a list of the best movie to stream right now on Netflix that the streamer made itself.

Bo Burnham: Inside (2021)