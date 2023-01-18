The best sex toys for couples — or anyone, really

I just wrote and deleted several introductory lines attempting to open with some witty excuse for buying sex toys, but the truth is, no excuse is needed. Sex toys are, as the name more than suggests, sexy. That’s reason enough for bringing them into your bedroom (or wherever: The couch, the shower, the yard — we don’t judge). You’re here looking for the best sex toys, not some smarmy syntactical foreplay.

So let’s get to the sex toys, shall we? These are the perfect items to heat things up this winter, especially with Valentine's Day right around the corner. If you’re looking for the best male sex toys, many of these will deliver for solo practitioners as well. Couples’ toys? We’ve got you covered with solid suggestions for spicing things up between the sheets.

Zalo Bayek Vibrating Couples' Rings

Zalo makes a bunch of fun playthings, but this piece in particular is sure to get both partners buzzing. Designed with versatility in mind — not to mention style — the Bayek is capable of providing vibration to both partners simultaneously, internally or externally depending on how it's worn. It also includes a remote control and can be linked to an app on your phone via Bluetooth, allowing you to buzz your partner from anywhere.

Zalo Bayek Vibrating Couples' Rings

Bondage Boutique Glow-in-the-Dark Silicone Ball Gag

Sometimes you just want to shut your partner up — in a fun way. While this ball gag from Bondage Boutique doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel, it does offer a fun glow-in-the-dark factor to the formula that's a lot of fun when the lights go out. It's also durable and well-designed — as comfortable as you want it to be and built to last through multiple play sessions.

Bondage Boutique Glow-in-the-Dark Silicone Ball Gag

We-Vibe Tease Us Set (Moxie and Bond)

This fun set includes a powerful Moxie panty vibrator as well as a Bond vibrating cock ring, both of which are controlled by either partner via an app. Each vibrator is discrete, meaning you can wear it under your clothes without attracting attention. You see where this is going, right? Buzz your play buddy whenever you think they deserve a tease.

We-Vibe Tease Us Set (Moxie and Bond)

Bondage Boutique Bound to Please

Perfect for when your partner needs to be restrained and put in their place, this restraint set from Bondage Boutique is great because it's easy to slide beneath a mattress, affix your special someone into place, then remove when playtime is over. It's also well made and durable, so your partner won't be going anywhere until you're good and ready to let them.

Bondage Boutique Bound to Please

Lovehoney X We-Vibe Sweet Seduction Couple’s Sex Toy Gift Set

Lovehoney and We-Vibe teamed up to produce this playful package that includes a We-Vibe WV50 (which provides stimulation to both partners simultaneously), a bullet vibrator, an eye mask, vanilla massage oil, a mini head stroker, a set of satin restraints, a sandalwood-fragrance candle, a rabbit cock ring, a faux feather tickler, a sexy card game, a bullet vibrator-compatible finger sleeve, and reusable rose petals. This is an ideal package if you're new to sex toys and looking to explore.

Lovehoney X We-Vibe Sweet Seduction Couple’s Sex Toy Gift Set

Frequently Asked Questions