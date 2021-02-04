Unsure exactly what type of gift to get someone in your life? Of the five recognized Love Languages, perhaps this person’s is “Gifts” — that is, they feel loved and appreciated when receiving physical gifts (any gifts) of some type. Perhaps this person may be in a “middle zone” of sorts — not quite in your inner circle, but not a stranger, either. Good examples might be a front-desk staffer at your office, an important client, or a good neighbor. Perhaps they are just hard to shop for. No matter who you have in mind right now, a carefully selected gift basket is a great way to show them that you care. Have a look at some of our favorite gift baskets for different occasions:

Best for Chocolate Lovers: Harry & David Chocolate Chest

Does anyone in your life not just like chocolate but really, really like chocolate? Do they also have a fascination with pirates? Harry and David’s Chocolate Chest might be the perfect gift for them. It’s packaged in a latching leather-like chest is an assortment of some of the finest chocolate confections that Harry & David has to offer. Think: Moose Munch Premium Popcorn, Chocolate Decadence Cake, Milk Chocolate Malt Balls, Milk Chocolate Mini Mints, and four more delights. Made with care in Southern Oregon, there’s certainly something in here to satiate even the most rapid chocoholic in your life.

Best for Caramel Lovers: Shotwell Signature Caramels Gift Set

This assortment from Shotwell includes 6 boxes of 16 caramels each. That’s 96 total pieces of gourmet caramel, with flavors including Original Salted, Bourbon & Maple Pecan, and even “Old Fashioned” Cocktail, amongst others. This gift set would be perfect for that person in your life with a sweet tooth of the cooked-sugar variety.

Best for Sock & Pizza Lovers: Rainbow Socks Pizza Socks Box

Socks are almost always a well-loved gift. Fresh, clean, soft socks are one of life’s simple pleasures. A gift set containing actual pizza might be cool, too, but you’d have to worry about refrigerating it. Plus, it’d probably all get eaten on the same day it was received. Rainbow Socks’ Pizza Socks Box addresses both of these things. In a pizza box-shaped container are 4 pairs of pizza-themed socks. Your giftee will get socks with patterns that are representative of Italian, Hawaiian, and Pepperoni pizza. While they may not be as delicious as real pizza, these socks will last longer, plus they will act as a fun conversation piece.

Best for Cheese Lovers: Williams Sonoma Beehive Cheese Gift Crate

The Beehive Cheese Gift Crate from Williams Sonoma provides everything needed to build a complete cheese plate for your next gathering. One of the included cheeses – Seahive – is a full-bodied cow’s milk cheese. The other — Apple/Walnut Smoked Cheese — is cold-smoked in small batches and includes small slices of apple for a sweet and nutty flavor. Also included are figs, almonds, salami, plum jam, and panforte crostini. Everything is tucked into a handsome wooden crate, which can re-purposed for many other uses.

Best for Entertainers: Harry & David Entertainer’s Dried Fruit and Nut Tray

Have someone in your life who just can’t seem to stop hosting gatherings at their house? Why not make their life a bit easier with this well-stocked gift tray. The Harry & David Entertainer’s Dried Fruit and Nut Tray contains – wait for it – dried fruit and nuts of all types. Your giftee will be able to provide their guests with peaches, plums, mangoes, pears, kiwis, pistachios, roasted almonds, roasted cashews, and more. The included wooden tray can be used again and again in the future, too – so this is the gift that keeps on giving.

Best for Appreciators of Fine Booze: Whiskey Appreciation Crate



Fair disclosure: this Whiskey Appreciation Crate from mancrates.com doesn’t actually include any hooch. With so many different brands and flavor profiles of whiskey (or whisky, for the Europhiles out there), maybe it’s best to leave people to choose their own libation. However, this kit includes everything needed to enjoy a glass of something aged and smoky. It’s got a hand-made whiskey decanter, 2 heavy-bottom rocks glasses, 2 ice sphere molds, 2 slate coasters, “33 Drams of Whiskey” (a whiskey-drinking journal), and assorted snack nuts. For extra flair, the rocks glasses and decanter can be personalized to make this a gift that your person will never forget.

Best for Pickle Lovers: The Big Dill Box from Mouth

There’s never really a bad time for pickles, is there? Great for snacks, great for sandwiches, great for cocktails – it’s always a good idea to have a few jars of these briny treats in the fridge. Give your giftee the gift of options with the Big Dill box. It contains a healthy assortment — everything from Sweet Chips to Garlic Dills to Pickled Stringbeans to Pickled Cherry Tomatoes — 9 jars altogether.

Best for Spa Lovers: Plum Island Instant Spa

It’s been a bit difficult, if not impossible, to enjoy things like spa days over the past twelve months or so. If you’ve got someone in your life who is due for a good pampering, though, the Instant Spa Gift Set might be just the thing they need. Packaged in a reusable gallon can, this set includes Citrus Scrub Soap, Grapefruit Body Oil, Sweet Citrus Body Scrub, Sunshine Mist Hydrating Spray, and a Body Pouf. Give the gift of homebound luxury with the Instant Spa.

Best for Coffee Lovers: World Coffee Tour from Bean Box

Some folks just can’t seem to get enough coffee. Maybe they even own an espresso machine or are really good at making artisan-quality drip coffee at home. Maybe they’re always trying different varietals, too, which is why this is such a great gift. The World Coffee Tour features 16 gourmet coffees from the top micro-lots around the globe. Provide your giftee with beans from Ethiopia, Kenya, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Colombia, Panama, Brazil, and Kona. Maybe they’ll like this coffee assortment so much, they’ll invite you over to try some.

