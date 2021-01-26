  1. Food & Drink
Best Cheap Espresso Machine Deals for January 2021

By

If you’re shopping for a new espresso machine your timing is impeccable. The end of the year holiday sales are far enough in the past that retailers and manufacturers have begun to offer attractive espresso machine deals again. You’ll find good deals on some of the best home espresso machines available today, and we don’t mean a deal on an $11,000 Porsche-inspired espresso maker. We scoured major retailers and manufacturers to find the best cheap espresso machine deals and will update this post regularly.

Today’s Best Cheap Espresso Machine Deals

20-Bar Espresso Machine Coffee Machine With Foaming Milk Frother Wand

$100 $120
This high-performance 20-bar pressure espresso machine has enough power to quickly make espresso, latte, cappuccino, and coffee drinks. It even includes a frothing wand.
Buy at Amazon
Breville-Nespresso USA BNV220BKM1BUC1 Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

$179 $200
The Breville-Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine creates 1.35-ounce espresso, 2.7-ounce double espresso, 5-0 ounce lungo, 7.7-ounce coffee, and 14-ounce alto coffe and espresso drinks.
Buy at Amazon
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker and Coffee Capsules Pods Bundle

$135 $158
Coffee lovers can't say no to this Nespresso bundle. The D40 Inissia Espresso Maker is a lightweight and compact machine that can make two coffee sizes using the accompanying capsule pods.
Buy at Walmart
Breville-Nespresso Pixie

$151 $200
Compact design, single-serve espresso machine brews espresso and double espresso drinks. Comes with a complimentary original capsule sample set.
Buy at Amazon
Nespresso VertuoLine GCA1 Coffee and Espresso Maker

$190 $199
Made with Centrifusion technology, Nespresso VertuoLine brews cups in large sizes with espresso and crema without compromising flavor and caffeine strength.
Buy at Amazon
Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother

$93 $99
With the push of a button, you could top your coffee with a perfect layer of hot or cold milk froth, adding a whole new layer of flavor to your caffeine.
Buy at Amazon
Espresso Machine 3.5 Bar 4 Cup Espresso Maker Cappuccino Machine with Frother

$60 $90
Another easy to use, inexpensive espresso maker with just one knob to control all functions and to power on and off. Integrated milk frother for lattes and cappucccinos.
Buy at Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother

$249
Use Vertuo capsules and a large 54-ounce water reservoir for 5 cup sizes: 1.35-ounce, 2.7-ounce, 5-ounce, 7.7-ounce, and 14-ounce. Includes an Aeroccino milk frother.
Buy at Amazon
GROSCHE Milano Stovetop Espresso Maker Moka pot

$33 $37
keep it simple with this Moka classic food grade anodized aluminum stovetop espresso maker. Low pressure espresso making on any heat source. Take it on a hike to surprise your friends.
Buy at Amazon
Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine (2017 Model)

$172 $249
An oldie but as reliable as ever, released in 2017, this Nespresso Citiz model is still a wonder in the kitchen, providing an elegant aesthetic flair for the full french vanilla fantasy.
Buy at Amazon
Nespresso Expert Espresso Machine

$330 $500
Accompanied by the Nespresso mobile app, the Nespresso Expert espresso machine is one of the smartest and best around, allowing you to control drink temperatures and brewing schedules.
Buy Now
Calphalon BVCLECMP1 Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Frother

$300 $400
Moderately easy-to-use espresso machine with a dial interface has 15-bar power and an integrated steamer milk frother. Impress yourself without getting over your head with more complex machines.
Buy at Amazon
Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

$186 $200
Tight on space? The Nespresso Essenza Mini is the perfect coffee machine thanks to its compact build, capable of pumping out powerfully delicious espressos despite its size.
Buy at Amazon
Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine

$600 $800
Enjoy world-class espressos, latte macchiatos, and more with the Nespresso Lattissima espresso machine, pre-included with a milk frother for cafe-grade foam that brings out each ounce of flavor.
Buy at Wayfair
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine

$135 $149
Single serving Nespresso by De'Longhi espresso machine with two serving sizes, espresso (1.35-ounce) and lungo (5-ounce). 24-ounce water reservoir includes a sample original capsule kit.
Buy at Amazon
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ Milk Frother

$499 $700
Versatile self-cleaning machine makes hot water, espresso, coffee Americano, and Espresso Lungo. If you want a low-hassle espresso drink maker, check this one out.
Buy at Amazon
Sboly Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

$45 $50
Keep it simple with this 3.5-bar espresso machine. brews up to 4 shots of espresso with medium or coarse ground coffee. Not appropriate with typical fine ground coffee - it will clog.
Buy at Amazon
Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker

$250
Become a coffee making ninja instantly with this single-serve bundle that includes a latte and cappuccino maker, dishwasher-safe milk frother, and a 24-pack of signature K-cup pods to get you started.
Buy at Kohl's

How to Choose an Espresso Machine

Espresso has an allure, almost a mystique for many people. If you have shopped in Williams Sonoma or other upscale kitchen and cooking supply store or appliance department, you can get the impression that producing an acceptable espresso shot combines both art and science. You may have felt that acceptable espresso requires rocket-scientist-level mastery of a machine with a five-figure price tag and more dials, settings, and spigots than a hospital life-support system. I confess I had that same general feeling of awe until one day on a hike. A fellow hiker pulled a small aluminum expresso maker and a simple Sterno stove from his pack during a lunch break. Within a few minutes he was sipping a fresh espresso double shot and wondering why the rest of us were looking at him with our jaws hanging.

So, the reality is that yes, you can make it complicated, especially if you’re determined to brew any conceivable coffee or espresso drink including lattes, cappuccinos, or whatever else celebrity baristas invent. But if you just want a shot of espresso, you can keep it simple and purchase an inexpensive espresso machine. You can spend thousands if you want, but you can buy espresso makers that turn out fine lattes and cappuccinos with integrated milk frothers for under $300, or even under $200. Here then, are some of the major consideration for choosing an espresso machine.

  • Size: If you just want to make a shot or two of plain espresso, a simple stove-top espresso maker like the Grosche Milano Stovetop Espresso Maker Moka pot (the same brand my hiker friend used years ago) will do the trick simply. Most espresso machines only produce the drink a shot at a time, but larger machines give you greater control over the variables including grinding, pressure, temperature and so on. A fancy espresso machine can double as gleaming sculpture, but unless you want to commit to learning how to use it correctly, your money will be invested in kitchen eye candy. There are plenty of midrange sized and priced models that can do the job well with only a dial or two to adjust.
  • Capabilities: If you purchase a simple espresso maker all it can do is produce espresso, which is the basic reason most people shop for the devices. You can also buy multipurpose coffee drink machines that can brew espresso or coffee. As you begin to add features such as coffee bean grinders, and precise pressure, time, and temperature controls, the process can get more complicated quickly. For many people, the Nespresso-licensed espresso machines manufactured and sold in the U.S. by Breville and De’Longhi more than meet their needs for coffee and espresso drink varieties and controls. Many Nespresso models include separate milk frothers for latte and cappuccino drinks. You’ll also find espresso machines with attached steam wand frothers.
  • Cost: How much do you want to spend? The espresso machine deals we found range from $33 to $580. Of course if you really want a piece of kitchen art, you can spend in the thousands, but if your main goal is to make espresso at home, you don’t have to break your budget to do so.

