Prime Day coffee machine deals: Ninja Espresso is $70 off

While having something like a French-pressed coffee can be a really excellent treat, it can be time-consuming and not great for those who want a quick hit of caffeine in the morning. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent coffee maker deals floating around for Prime Day, including some of the best drip coffee makers on the market. To that end, we’ve gone out and found some of our favorites across the board to save you the hassle, although if you can’t quite find what you’re looking for, you may want to check out these Keurig deals for a few more options.

Best coffee maker Prime Day deal

Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System — $190, was $250

Ninja is a big name in the small appliance world, and while you may think of it when it comes to air fryers, it also makes fantastic coffee with the Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System. The system is designed to do everything you could want. It’s able to brew more than just a standard espresso shot as it offers four distinct styles. You can brew a 40ml standard shot but then move up to a Lungo for a larger and less concentrated shot of 110ml while there’s an espresso shot over ice, and the exclusive Ristretto which is 25ml so you get a much more concentrated shot.

Besides the espresso side of things, the Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System also has a choice of three drip coffee styles. These include Classic, Rich, and Over Ice. There’s also nine different coffee brew sizes to choose from, ranging from single cup to travel mug right up to 12-cup carafe so you can set the Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System up perfectly to suit your entire household’s coffee drinking needs.

It also uses Ninja’s Barista Plus technology with a 19-bar pressure system so you get an ultra-flavorful espresso with a super smooth crema, all by brewing at the optimal temperature and pressure.

Other useful features keep on coming too. The Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System has a built-in and fold-away frother so you can easily create espresso-based cappuccinos and other great drinks. It also has an adjustable cup tray so you can easily slot in an 8-inch travel mug instead of your cup. There’s also a used capsule storage bin which stores up to 20 capsules for easy recycling, while useful buttons number a delay brew setting, keep warm, and a clean function too.

The Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System does it all and all while looking super stylish and being simple to use. It’s just what you would expect from such a highly reputable brand.

More coffee maker Prime Day deals we love

Not satisfied with the above deal? There’s more than one way to save on a coffee machine this Prime Day:

How to choose a coffee maker on Prime Day

There’s a lot that goes into choosing a coffee maker these days. So, if your thought was to just look for the best Keurig machine at the lowest price, that’s fine, but try to answer the following questions for yourself before you go forward with your purchase.

Single cup or a pot? What do you want from your coffee maker? If you live alone or are the sole coffee addict in the family, you’ll probably be good with a single cup maker, of which Keurig makes several models. They’re often cheaper, more convenient, take up less space, and have gift-worthy prices when on discount. On the other hand, if you’re seriously addicted to the burnt bean juice or have a family that bonds over coffee, be sure to check how much coffee a pot will make. Many Keurig models offer hybrid options for a single cup or a big pot, too.

Cups and pods or grounds? The question is K-Cups and other pod-based coffee versus grounds. Pod coffee makers are very convenient and even let you make tea out of a coffeemaker without getting residual coffee flavor. Some are even biodegradable, too, so they aren’t super wasteful. But they do limit you in what you can make. Freshly ground beans from your local coffeehouse are a treat you’ll have to pass on with a pod maker. If that matters to you, be sure to either get a Keurig-style machine that can handle grounds as well or, you know, get a coffee maker that can make coffee the old fashioned way.

How smart do you want it? There’s an understood limit to how many smart devices we want in our home and you may be asking yourself if a smart coffee maker is worth it. But, once you start to know what a smart coffee maker is, you’ll start to see what advantages can come with them and if they’ll be good for you.

How we chose these coffee maker Prime Day deals

Eager for a nice coffee at this point? You’re not the only one. But you’ll want to know what makes our selection special before you begin.

The coffee maker Prime Day deals above were chosen for their ability to make premium quality, with many sourced from the same lists above, that inform your ability to choose the best coffee makers. Of course, we’re also going for deep-cutting deals on quality machines that have the ability to make a decent cup of coffee and have customer-approved value for the cost even before deals are applied.

Additionally, the final deal price will also be highly considered. When we think of Prime Day we think of a “holiday” that is Amazon specific. To some degree, that is true, as Amazon is the creator of Amazon Prime with which the sales event is associated (some deals are locked behind an Amazon Prime membership, though you can try an Amazon Prime free trial). Despite these simple facts, there is no law against having a sale at the same time that Amazon has their big sale. Many places will. As a result, we’re looking for deals from other places. If one of Walmart deals gives us the lowest price, we’ll still report that to you here.