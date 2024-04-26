This deal gets you a Costco Gold Star membership for only $20

For anyone looking for great Costco membership deals, check out what Stack Social has to offer. Currently, you can buy a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership and a $40 digital Costco Shop Card for $60. Once you throw in that digital Costco card, it means you’re paying just $20 for a Costco Gold Star membership which is fantastic value for a year’s worth of all the benefits that come from it. To be eligible, you simply need to be either a new member or one whose membership has expired over 18 months ago. If that sounds appealing, read on and we’ll take you through all it has to offer.

Why you should buy a Costco 1-year Gold Star Membership

One of the best places to buy bulk food online, Costco is such a valuable place to have a membership. By having a Gold Star membership, you’re able to shop both online and in warehouse at Costco. This deal includes a free household card so the whole home can save big on thousands of products for the house and family. All you need to be eligible is to be over the age of 16 and living at the same address so everyone can enjoy it.

Recommended Videos

The Costco Gold Membership also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee so you can be rest assured that you’ll only be buying good quality items here. If you’re dissatisfied, Costco can cancel and refund your membership at any time if you’re not happy. Of course, you will be happy with opportunities like the chance to stock up on its fan-favorite beer like Pub Beer and even pick up the semi-secret McDonald’s ingredient which will make your next burger stand out.

It’s truly worth grabbing a Costco Gold Membership as besides the obvious discounts, you can also get cheaper travel offerings, benefit from member-exclusive prices on gas, and purchase brand-name tires for less too. A Costco Gold Membership can save you a lot of cash over time.

Worth signing up for, a Costco Gold Membership normally costs $60. Right now, you can pay that amount at Stack Social and you also get a $40 gift card meaning it effectively works out as just $20 for the whole one year membership. A fantastically low price, it’s an obviously good deal to sign up for. You won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations