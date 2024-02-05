 Skip to main content
Where to buy a Chiefs jersey, delivered for the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes jersey Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII from Lids Locker Room
Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday, February 11, and features the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Francisco 49ers. If you’re a big fan, you’ll want to rep your team; even if you’re not, you’ll want to rep the team you’re rooting for. But it’s a real dilemma if you don’t have any jerseys hanging around, especially since they’ll surely be hard to find now. Or will they? You’re in luck if you want to grab a Chiefs jersey and have it delivered in time for the Super Bowl. Lids Locker Room is one of the best places to go, and they have Kansas City merch, so much so that it’s almost ridiculous. That said, not all jerseys and apparel will reach you in time for the big game, so be sure to shop for the items labeled “Get it before Super Bowl” to ensure they arrive on time. What are you waiting for, hurry and look!

Why you should shop for Chiefs jerseys and apparel at Lids

Socks, tumblers, jerseys, t-shirts, cold weather gear, you name it, you’ll find it as part of Lid’s inventory. Almost all of it is team-branded, whether you like the Chiefs or the 49ers. So, it’s an excellent place to be if you’re looking to stock up, whether ahead of the big game, or to rep your favorite teams. Prices are relatively reasonable, with deals featured regularly, and shipping is free on U.S. orders over $24.

The more promising thing to note is that you can find virtually anything you want or need at Lids, from hats to authentic jerseys. Top sellers include the , , or a Patrick Mahomes jersey — they have a too for all you Kelce and Swifty fans, although it’s not eligible to ship until 2/14, after the Super Bowl. Again, choose items with the “Get it before Super Bowl” label to ensure they will ship out and arrive on time.

Lids Locker Room is also one of the best places for anything sports-related. It’s not just the headquarters of Super Bowl LVIII merch. You’ll find MLB gear, NHL gear, and official merch from various teams and leagues. Do you ever wonder where you can get some Major League Soccer jerseys? Yep, Lids is the place.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, right now is the best time to shop if you want the gear on time. If you wait, there are no guarantees that what you want will be available, particularly as the eligible items will change closer to the big game. Don’t wait if you want something. You’ll regret it later.

