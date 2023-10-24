 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Peacock TV free trial: Can you stream for free?

Noah McGraw
By
The Peacock TV logo on a black background.
NBC

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, is a recent edition to the world of subscription content. Peacock has thousands of hours of on demand content, as well as live national channels and even the option to stream your local NBC station. It’s unique among streaming services in several aspects. First, it has both on demand content and live TV. Second, it is very cheap. The basic Peacock Premium plan is only $6 per month, while the Peacock Plus plan, which ads local TV and removes ads, is $12 per month. You can also opt to pay for 10 months in one lump sum, on either plan, and Peacock will give you the remaining two months of the year for free.

Just because Peacock is cheap doesn’t mean you’re willing to dive right in. So can you get a Peacock free trial? What about that basic, completely free tier they had for a while? Or any discounts on the paid ones? We can answer all of those questions.

Recommended Videos

Is there a Peacock TV free trial?

Unfortunately there is no Peacock TV free trial. Peacock used to have a free tier that gave you access to around 10,000 hours of content absolutely free. You didn’t need a credit card or anything to sign up. The only downside was a bunch of ads. But it provided a way to check out the service for free while you considered whether or not you wanted to buy it. Peacock has removed this tier, so in order to access the service at all you will have to pay at least $6 for the Peacock Premium subscription. While it’s unfortunate that you can’t try out the service with no money down, you might as well wait until you get the urge to watch The Office again, then pay $6 and binge the whole show in a month while you check out what other services Peacock has to offer.

Is Peacock free with Amazon Prime?

Peacock is not free with Amazon Prime. Not only that, but you cannot stream Peacock through Prime like you can with Max, AMC+ and many other streaming services. NBC has decided to keep Peacock completely independent from Amazon. If you have an Amazon TV, you can still download the Peacock app and stream it through there, but you can’t bundle the service under one monthly bill.

Related

How do people get Peacock for free for 6 months?

Over a year ago, Google partnered with Peacock to give customers a free Peacock Premium account for $6. You needed to buy a Chromecast or Google TV, and only a few of them had this offer available. Unfortunately this deal has passed. We can’t find a Chromecast or Google TV on any major online retailer that is still offering this promotion. It seems that Google has switched the promo to different streaming services. If you buy a Chromecast at Best Buy, for instance, you can choose between three months of YouTube Premium, three months of Apple TV+, or a free month of Fubo.

What’s the cheapest way to get Peacock Premium?

The cheapest way to get Peacock Premium is by using a student discount. Right now there are no Peacock deals that cut the price of the service for your average consumer. The Chromecast deal we mentioned above and the $1 promo below have ended. But if you’re a student, you can get Peacock Premium for only $2 per month — as long as you stay a student. Peacock will ask you to verify that you’re still a student once per year. If you stop being a student, the price will raise to whatever Peacock is charging at the time, which is $6 per month right now.

What is the Peacock $1 promo code and does it still work?

On Cyber Monday of 2022, Peacock released a promo code that dropped the price of Peacock Premium from the then $5 price tag to just $1 per month for a full year. It was an incredibly popular promo, since you got all of the content on Peacock for just $12 for a full year. Unfortunately Peacock has ended that promotion, and the code doesn’t work anymore. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up soon though, so if you’re willing to wait you might just see another promo in November. It likely won’t go as low as $1 this time, since Peacock has raised the total price of the Premium plan from $5 to $6.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor. When he's not writing about lifestyle and tech products, he's riding (or fixing)…
You Can Buy a Casper Mattress for $195 Today (Seriously!)
Casper mattress made up with sheets, blanket, and a blue throw blanket

If you've been shopping for mattress sales, you know that Casper is one of the top mattress brands. What you don't know is that Casper is having an amazing sale today. You can buy a Casper mattress for just $195 today. This deal for Casper's 2019 Snug Mattress is a final sale with a 40% discount. Other sizes are available with the same discount -- see below -- but you can buy a Twin XL 2019 Snug Mattress for $195 and save $130 off the regular $325 price. Because it's a final sale, special teams are in effect -- also see below, but this jaw-dropping deal is selling fast, so don't hesitate if you are looking for a great deal on a memory foam mattress.

Buy Now

Read more
Tempur-Pedic Pillow Sale 2022: Best Deals You Can Shop Today
Tempur-Cloud Pillow placed on a bed.

Whether you're seeking out the best pillows for neck pain or the best pillows for side sleeping, Tempur-Pedic offers a range of great options to ensure you get the best night's sleep every time. That's why we've picked out all the best Tempur-Pedic pillow deals currently available and taken a look at why they're worth your time and money. We've picked out bundle deals that are the best value to ensure no one misses out. Read on while we take you through them.
Tempur-Pedic Pillow Sale: Best Deals Today

Tempur-Cloud Adjustable Pillow --
2 for $99, was $138

Read more
What is Peacock? The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide
Peacock TV

Peacock is a relatively new streaming service, having launched in July 2020. It's owned by NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast. While it may not be as well known as some other streaming services right now, it's a worthy alternative to consider. If you want to know more about it, keep reading while we answer mostly everything you could ever want to know about NBC's streaming service.

What is Peacock?
Peacock launched on July 15, 2020. Named after the NBC logo, the service primarily offers shows and movies from NBCUniversal studios as well as some third-party content providers. With a combination of TV shows, films, news, and sports programming, the network has reached 24.5 million monthly active accounts with 9 million paid subscribers on top of that. It's an idea that has been in the works since 2019 with the streaming service gradually growing in popularity and offering more app support than previously.

Read more