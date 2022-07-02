What Time is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 276 Schedule

UFC 276 is happening tonight, with 12 fights spread across three cards, and two championship contests serving as the main attractions. Fans can expect a long and bloody night of MMA action that should run well past midnight. If you don’t want to miss one minute of the action and are planning to watch the UFC 276 live stream online in its entirety, or if you don’t plan on watching the preliminary matchups and just want to know when the main card fights are happening, here’s the all-important UFC 276 time.

UFC 276 is a pay-per-view event, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship typically runs one of these per month with few exceptions. These UFC PPV events almost always feature at least a dozen matchups, which are divided among three cards: early prelims, prelims, and main card. The main card is, as you’d expect, the main event. This comprises the pay-per-view portion of the show.

For the UFC 276 live stream, the early preliminary fights kick off the action at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). There are three bouts planned for this card. Following this is the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with four fights scheduled. Finally, the main event — the pay-per-view — begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. This main card features five matchups, including the headlining middleweight championship contest between Israel Adesanya and title challenger Jared Cannonier. We expect this to take place after midnight, as the UFC blocks out about a half-hour for each main card fight. The headliner will be preceded by the co-main event, which is a featherweight title trilogy bout between defending champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway. You can check out the complete up-to-date UFC 276 fight card here.

You still have time to sign up for ESPN+ and buy the pay-per-view so you can watch UFC 276 online tonight. If you’re new to ESPN+, then we recommend taking advantage of its one-time bundle offer that lets you get a one-year ESPN+ membership with the UFC 276 PPV package for $100, which amounts to a $45 discount off the price of purchasing them separately. Then, get ready to stream the action live starting at 6 p.m. ET (or 10 p.m. ET if you’re only in it for the main event).

UFC 276 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

Uriah Hall vs. André Muniz

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Prelims (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Main Event (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

