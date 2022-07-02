 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

What Time is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 276 Schedule

Lucas Coll
By

UFC 276 is happening tonight, with 12 fights spread across three cards, and two championship contests serving as the main attractions. Fans can expect a long and bloody night of MMA action that should run well past midnight. If you don’t want to miss one minute of the action and are planning to watch the UFC 276 live stream online in its entirety, or if you don’t plan on watching the preliminary matchups and just want to know when the main card fights are happening, here’s the all-important UFC 276 time.

UFC 276 is a pay-per-view event, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship typically runs one of these per month with few exceptions. These UFC PPV events almost always feature at least a dozen matchups, which are divided among three cards: early prelims, prelims, and main card. The main card is, as you’d expect, the main event. This comprises the pay-per-view portion of the show.

For the UFC 276 live stream, the early preliminary fights kick off the action at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). There are three bouts planned for this card. Following this is the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with four fights scheduled. Finally, the main event — the pay-per-view — begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. This main card features five matchups, including the headlining middleweight championship contest between Israel Adesanya and title challenger Jared Cannonier. We expect this to take place after midnight, as the UFC blocks out about a half-hour for each main card fight. The headliner will be preceded by the co-main event, which is a featherweight title trilogy bout between defending champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway. You can check out the complete up-to-date UFC 276 fight card here.

You still have time to sign up for ESPN+ and buy the pay-per-view so you can watch UFC 276 online tonight. If you’re new to ESPN+, then we recommend taking advantage of its one-time bundle offer that lets you get a one-year ESPN+ membership with the UFC 276 PPV package for $100, which amounts to a $45 discount off the price of purchasing them separately. Then, get ready to stream the action live starting at 6 p.m. ET (or 10 p.m. ET if you’re only in it for the main event).

UFC 276 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

  • Uriah Hall vs. André Muniz
  • Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Prelims (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

  • Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
  • Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green
  • Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone
  • Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Main Event (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier
  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
  • Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
  • Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Editors' Recommendations

Academy Sports 4th of July Sale: Up to 50% Off Outdoor Gear

Group working out with Academy Sports gear on the road.

Are Mushrooms the Next Trendy Coffee Alternative?

Foraging mushrooms basket

Wine and Fish Fly Free With Aha! to These Niche Destinations

Picked red wine grapes in vineyard

8 Tips to Trim Down Your Grocery Bill as Inflation Skyrockets

People at a grocery store produce section

My Favorite Neighbor is changing up the artisan wine game

A bottle of My Favorite Neighbor wine next to a glass with casks in the background.

UFC 276 Could Have the Best Fight Card We’ve Seen in 2022

Israel Adesanya at a press conference for a UFC event.

Best Treadmill Deals: Get Your Cardio on at Home From $292

The 10 Best Umbrellas to Dodge the Drizzle in 2022

best umbrellas of 2021

These are the 7 Best Picnic Recipes for a Crowd

simple picnic food ideas indoor getty images

Tips to Grow a Mustache and Really Pull it Off

Man waxing his mustache

Top 23 Motivational Podcasts to Listen to in 2022

Young man sitting on couch at home with headphones and laptop

Here Are the Best All-American Destinations to Visit for Your Fourth of July Holiday

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Best Diet For Gout: What to Eat and What to Avoid

Strawberries cherries bowl