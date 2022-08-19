Usman vs. Edwards Title Rematch Is Headlining UFC 278 — What Happened Last Time

This Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, the two top fighters in the UFC welterweight division are facing each other in a rematch fans have been waiting to see for almost seven years. At UFC 278, champion Kamaru Usman will be defending his welterweight belt against challenger Leon Edwards in a high-stakes title bout, with the two men facing each other for the first time since 2015. Read on to see what to expect from UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 and to learn more about what went down during their first scrap. Want to know the best part? Right now, you’ll save $20 off the price of the UFC 278 card if you sign up for The Disney Bundle, dropping the price to $55 for the card instead of the usual $75.

Kamaru Usman is one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC, having successfully defended the welterweight championship five times since winning it from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in 2019. Usman, dubbed The Nigerian Nightmare, currently has a professional record of 20 wins and one defeat, and has never lost a fight in his seven years with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He is the strong favorite to win at UFC 278, but title challenger Leon Edwards is no slouch.

Edwards, with a professional record of 19 wins and three losses, is the second-ranked fighter on the UFC welterweight roster and has also not lost a fight since 2015 (although his March 2021 fight against Belal Muhammad did result in a no contest after an accidental eye poke from Edwards). In fact, Edwards’ last defeat came at the hands of Usman when the two faced off at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 in December of 2015.

More UFC

The contest between Usman and Edwards took place in the early prelims. This fight marked Usman’s official UFC debut, and both men went the distance for the full three rounds that were allotted to their preliminary bout. Ultimately, The Nigerian Nightmare proved the superior fighter, claiming the victory via unanimous decision with the judges’ scorecards reading 29-28, 30-27, and 29-28 in favor of Usman.

Seven years is a long time in the world of mixed martial arts, however, and both Usman and Edwards have developed considerably as martial artists in the time since their first meeting in the Octagon. Now, Usman will be defending his championship gold for the sixth time, while Edwards will be entering the ring in his first-ever title shot. If you want to watch the UFC 278 live stream online to see how it all goes down, however, then you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+. New subscribers can save $45 by grabbing a one-year ESPN+ membership with the UFC 278 PPV for $100. If you already have ESPN+ and/or you want to upgrade to the Disney Bundle, then you can do that instead and still save $20 on the UFC 278 PPV. You must purchase the pay-per-view through or espn.com to receive the deal!

Editors' Recommendations