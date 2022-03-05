  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 272 Schedule

Lucas Coll
By

This evening, fight fans around the globe are getting treated to a full night of intense action in the Octagon for the UFC’s big pay-per-view event for March. At UFC 272, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal — two of the most iconic MMA fighters in the world — are going fist-to-fist as the main event. There are 13 bouts planned in total, and with three fight cards on deck, you can look forward to more than six hours’ worth of combat tonight. If you’re planning to watch the UFC 272 live stream online, here’s when you’ll need to tune in.

As with most UFC pay-per-view events, tonight’s fights are spread across three cards. The action starts in the evening at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) with the early preliminary card, which features four matchups. Following this is the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET, also featuring four fights. Finally, the main event — which is the pay-per-view — starts at 10 p.m. ET. There are five bouts on the main card, culminating in the welterweight showdown between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. UFC fights last around 30 minutes, so we expect Covington and Masvidal to enter the Octagon at or shortly after midnight ET.

The headliner is a contest between Covington (16-3), the No. 1 ranked fighter on the UFC welterweight roster, and Jorge Masvidal (35-15), a seasoned veteran who has been fighting for almost two decades. For the co-main, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will fight Renato Moicano, who is replacing Rafael Fiziev. Anjos and Fiziev were supposed to fight at UFC 270, but the fight was postponed due to visa issues. Fiziev later had to pull out of UFC 272 due to a positive COVID-19 test. If you want to see all 26 fighters who will be entering the Octagon tonight, you can check out the entire UFC 272 schedule and fight card below.

This event is a pay-per-view, so you need ESPN+ in order to watch the UFC 272 live stream. New members can take advantage of a one-time bundle deal that includes a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 272 PPV for $100, saving $45. After you sign up, you can watch UFC 272 online on your smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, Xbox, or PlayStation gaming console, or right in your PC’s web browser.

