 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

What UFC champions Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling eat while cutting weight in fight week

Spoiler alert: There's a lot of protein

Tabitha Britt
By
Chicken breast and broccoli
Pexels / Pexels

Whether you’re a fan of mixed martial arts (MMA) or just curious about the behind-the-scenes routines of professional fighters, you might be wondering how UFC champions “Suga” Sean O’Malley and Aljamain “Funkmaster” Sterling get ready for fight week.

One slightly controversial part of their prep is cutting weight up to the fight. Weight cutting is a common practice in most combat sports and refers to dropping weight before a competition to compete in a specific weight class.

Recommended Videos

In this article, we get into the specifics to give you a rundown of what O’Malley and Sterling eat while cutting weight in fight week.

What Sean O’Malley eats the day leading up to the weigh-in

O’Malley, known for his flashy style and knockout power, shared a recent video on YouTube giving fans a glimpse into his weight-cutting routine. In the video, he and his team discuss their strategies for cutting weight and maintaining energy levels. O’Malley follows a disciplined approach to his diet in the days leading up to the weigh-in.

Here’s a breakdown of what O’Malley eats on “whoosh day,” aka the day leading up to weigh-in:

Meal #1

  • 1 scoop of protein
  • 2 tbsp of coconut oil
  • 300 ml of water

Meal #2

  • 4 oz. of boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 oz. light Havarti cheese
  • 150 ml of water

Meal #3

  • 3 oz. boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 150 ml of water

At this stage, O’Malley says water is done for the day. The reasoning is to trick the body into thinking he’s still water-loading even though he’s cutting back on fluid intake.

Meal #4

  • 3 tbsp of full-fat plain Greek yogurt with one scoop of protein

What Aljamain Sterling eats in one day three weeks before the weigh-in

Sterling, known for his slick grappling and relentless pace, has also shared some insights into his weight-cutting process. Compared to O’Malley, Sterling’s approach differs in that it’s not as calculated but still effective. Instead of exact measurements, Sterling focuses on the types of foods he consumes leading up to the fight.

Three weeks before their fight on Aug. 19, 2023, Sterling posted a YouTube video giving his fans a peek into what he eats in one day during the early stages of his weight-cutting process.

Here’s a brief overview of a day in the life of Sterling leading up to a fight:

Meal #1

  • Salmon belly
  • Smoked chicken breast
  • Broccoli
  • White rice
  • Water

Meal #2

  • Chimol (salvadoran salsa)
  • White rice
  • Steak
  • Roasted potatoes
  • Water
  • 1 can of sparkling water

In addition to following this protein-packed meal plan, Sterling worked out twice this day and hit the sauna to help with weight-cutting. He lost 35 pounds leading up to the fight.

A note on weight-cutting and safety

O’Malley and Sterling have nutritionists, trainers, and healthcare professionals who closely monitor their weight-cutting practices to ensure their safety and well-being.

Engaging in weight cutting without professional guidance is strongly discouraged and can be incredibly dangerous.

Topics
Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt
What is creatine? Bodybuilders swear by it, but should you use it?
What does creatine do? Here's what the experts have to say
sports powder

Creatine is a supplement that's been around for centuries and is widely used by bodybuilders and athletes. It's supposed to help you pack on muscle, get stronger, and perform better in the gym. But is it all it's cracked up to be?

We reached out to the experts to find out if creatine really is the key to getting those gains. Whether you're a seasoned lifter or just starting out, this article will give you the lowdown on creatine and help you decide if it's right for you.
What is creatine?
Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in your muscles, brain, and testes. It's made up of three amino acids: arginine, glycine, and methionine. You can also get creatine in supplement form, such as creatine monohydrate powder, capsules, or gummies.
What does creatine do?
Creatine is like a supercharger for your muscles. It works by increasing the amount of phosphocreatine in your muscles, which allows your body to produce more adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy currency of cells.

Read more
Try a pair of Puma running shoes for 30 days — for free
Puma Deviate Nitro 2 running shoes on the floor.

Looking for the best running shoe deals? How about trying out a pair of running shoes for 30 days entirely for free? That's exactly what Puma has to offer via its 30-day test run scheme. It's the ideal way to check if the running shoes you've bought are a good fit. If they're not, you can simply send them back hassle-free. For anyone keen to know more and garner some recommendations for great Puma running shoes, let's take a look at what to know.

Why you should try the Puma 30-day test run scheme
Responsible for some of the best running shoes around, Puma is always a good brand to consider. It's even more appealing when you can try out shoes for 30 days entirely risk-free.

Read more
How to stretch your hip: 5 effective stretches to know
Hip flexor stretches are essential for combatting tight hips
Hip stretch lunge.

Modern life includes long hours of sitting down, which can leave the hip muscles feeling tight and restricted. Incorporating targeted stretches into an exercise routine can help alleviate discomfort, enhance flexibility, and improve overall hip health. 

Efficient exercises, such as the hip flexor stretch, can target the muscles that play a pivotal role in hip mobility and posture. Hip tightness can cause pain and discomfort, even affecting the lower back, so prevention is better than a cure.

Read more