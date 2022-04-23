What Time Is Fury vs. Whyte Today? Full Fight Schedule

Today, boxing fans will witness history go down at the Wembley Stadium in London, as Tyson Fury enters the ring for the final time. The WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion will be facing WBC interim heavyweight champ Dillian Whyte, and it’s all happening soon. The Fury vs. Whyte time is officially 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) in U.S. time, but there are eight fights on the card, and the championship main event will take place last. Read on to learn more about the fight schedule and when you’ll need to be ready to tune in to watch the Fury vs. Whyte live stream.

Fury vs. Whyte is taking place in London, England, and this is the first time in four years that Tyson Fury is fighting out of his home country. That means fans in the U.S. are probably used to seeing Fury’s big fights, which have recently happened stateside, at night, but not this time: The event begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, so you’ll have to tune in a bit earlier than usual if you want to watch the Fury vs. Whyte live stream online in its entirety.

There are eight fights on the card, though, and the headlining championship bout between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte is happening last, so it’s going to be a long day of boxing and the main attraction won’t be happening until the afternoon or evening in the U.S. (depending on your time zone). We expect Fury and Whyte to do their ring-walks around 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Given Fury’s penchant for flamboyant ring walks, and considering that this looks to be the last one he’ll ever do, fans are likely to see a show here.

This is a pay-per-view event, though, so if you’re going to shell out the $70 that the Fury vs. Whyte PPV will cost you, you’re probably likely to watch the whole thing to get your money’s worth. ESPN and Fox share the rights to broadcast the fight card in the U.S., with the ESPN+ streaming platform being our favorite way to watch Fury vs. Whyte online. ESPN+ costs $7 per month or $70 per year, or you can package it with the Disney Bundle and get it along with Disney+ and ad-tier Hulu for $14 per month. The Fury vs. Whyte ESPN+ PPV costs $70.

Tyson Fury currently holds the WBC and The Ring heavyweight championship belts, which he most recently defended in his trilogy bout against former champ Deontay Wilder in October. Last March, Jamaican-born Dillian Whyte, who now fights out of London, won his rematch with Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin to win a WBC interim heavyweight championship. This evening, one of these men will emerge victorious as the lineal heavyweight champion, and if you want to catch it all live, you’ve still got time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view so you can watch Fury vs. Whyte online at 2 p.m. ET.

Editors' Recommendations