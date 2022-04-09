What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 273 Schedule

If you have any interest in UFC and MMA fighting then you already know — tonight is the big night, and UFC 273 will be kicking off for all to see. At the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville Florida, Alexander Volkanovski will step into the Octagon with Chan Sung Jung Aka “The Korean Zombie.” It’s sure to be a riveting bout!

The big question, of course, is what is the correct UFC 273 time? When should you tune in? There are 13 bouts planned in total, with five primary fight cards on deck, including the main event, four during the preliminaries, and four during the early preliminaries, all happening at different times. If you’ve got some big plans to sit back and watch the UFC 273 live stream online, here’s when you’ll need to tune in.

Like most UFC pay-per-view events, the fights happening tonight are composed of three cards: The early preliminaries, the preliminaries, and the main card. Starting earlier in the evening, the early preliminary card heats up at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, with four matchups, including Heavyweight, Middleweight, Women’s Strawweight, and Bantamweight bouts. Then, at 8 PM ET, four preliminary fights ignite, followed by the main event — also the pay-per-view event — at 10 PM ET.

The main card features five bouts, with the penultimate fight between Alexander Volkanovski and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. The other fights on the main card feature Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan, Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres, and Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen. Typically, UFC fights last around 30 minutes, so we can expect to see Volkanovski and The Korean Zombie enter the Octagon at or sometime shortly after midnight ET.

More UFC

The big treat tonight is a riveting one-on-one between Volkanovski (23-1) and The Korean Zombie (17-6), both of whom are coming from strong wins in their previous fights. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung is ranked the No. 4 contender in the Featherweight division, and will likely be a challenging opponent for Volkanovski, as he defends his title for the third time. While Jung is considered an underdog for the fight, this is his second title shot, and both fighters make up two of the division’s most fearsome strikers.

Of course, there’s a lot planned for tonight between the main card and the preliminaries. Two highly-anticipated matchups, happening before the main fight, include the Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns Welterweight bout, and the Women’s Strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres.

This event is a pay-per-view, so you will need to be an ESPN+ subscriber to watch the UFC 273 live stream. Sorry, there’s no other way legally. The good news is that new members can take advantage of a one-time bundle deal that includes a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 273 PPV for $100, saving you $45 total. After you sign up, you can watch UFC 273 online on just about any device, including your smart TV, media players, smartphone, gaming console, or right in your PC’s web browser. The latter means you can watch from just about anywhere as long as you have a reliable internet connection.

Editors' Recommendations