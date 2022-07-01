UFC 276 Could Have the Best Fight Card We’ve Seen in 2022

UFC 276 is happening this weekend and is bringing with it one of the best fight cards we’ve seen all year. Two championship bouts are taking place on the main card, and other UFC fan favorites including Sean O’Malley and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone are entering the Octagon as well. Read on to learn more about who’s on deck to fight on Saturday, how you can watch the UFC 276 live stream online with ESPN+, and why you don’t want to miss out on what is shaping up to be one of the biggest pay-per-view events of 2022.

UFC 276 is a pay-per-view event, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship always brings the heat with these numbered monthly exhibitions. You can expect at least one championship bout for such events, but UFC 276 features two: The main event is a showdown for the UFC Middleweight Championship, with Israel Adesanya defending his title against Jared Cannonier. For the co-main, UFC Featherweight Championship Alexander Volkanovski is facing title challenger Max Holloway.

Both champions are undefeated in their current weight classes and have multiple title defenses to their names. This will be Cannonier’s first championship bout, but Holloway is no stranger to UFC gold. The Hawaiian fighter is actually the former UFC Featherweight Champion, a title he lost to Volkanovski at UFC 245 in 2019. He subsequently challenged the new champ for the title at UFC 251 the following year but lost again via split decision. This will be Volkanovski’s and Holloway’s third rodeo, but with the reigning champion the current favorite to win, it will be an uphill battle for the former champ to retake the gold.

Those championship contests aren’t the only fights worth watching at UFC 276, though. Also on the main card is a bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and rising star Sean O’Malley. O’Malley’s colorful personality and in-ring antics have led him to develop something of a cult following among fans, despite the fact that he has not yet challenged for the championship and sits at 13 in the bantamweight rankings. Another fan favorite, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, is fighting on the preliminary card. Some other noteworthy talent we’re looking forward to seeing on the UFC 276 fight card includes Sean Strickland, Uriah Hall, Jessica Eye, and former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

You can check out the entire UFC 276 fight card below. The UFC makes changes to its event lineups regularly, but as of now, this is who fans can expect to see in the Octagon on Saturday. If you’re planning to watch UFC 276 online, then you’ll need ESPN+, as this is the best way to live stream UFC fights and is the only venue for watching UFC pay-per-views in the U.S. The good news is that if you’re a new subscriber, you can save $45 on a one-year ESPN+ membership when you sign up and grab the UFC 276 PPV for just $100 (normally $145 if purchased separately).

UFC 276 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET/3 PM PT)

Uriah Hall vs. André Muniz

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Prelims (8 PM ET/5 PM PT)

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Main Event (10 PM ET/7 PM PT)

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

