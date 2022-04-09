What Channel Is UFC on Tonight? Tune In to UFC 273 Live

UFC 273 is here, and it’s happening tonight. Alexander Volkanovski is taking on The Korean Zombie starting at 10 p.m. ET at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville Florida. If you’re looking to watch live on the right UFC channel then you’ve come to the right place. We’ll tell you exactly how and where to stream the event and what it’s going to cost you. But first, some of the highlights. Besides the main card, Aljamain Sterling is taking on Petr Yan in a Bantamweight title bout, Burns is going head-to-head with Chimaev in a standard Welterweight bout, and the Women’s Strawweight bout will feature Dern vs. Torres. As one of the biggest pay-per-view events for April, you’ll need to pay up if you want to live stream the UFC fight. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including where you can tune in.

These days, all UFC pay-per-views air live only on ESPN+ which means they’re not available, legally, on any other networks. It is worth mentioning that only the main card is considered the pay-per-view event, so you’ll need to sign-up for ESPN+ if you want to watch the big one: For tonight that’s Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie. The main card, or the big fight, starts at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Of course, that’s not the only fight happening tonight. The early prelims and preliminary card fights are also airing on ESPN+, but you can watch those elsewhere if you want. A local pub, maybe?

If you’re not familiar with pay-per-view events like this, the early preliminary card kicks things off at 6 p.m. ET, and if you want to watch those fights you have a couple of options. You can watch them on ESPN+ or you can watch them with the UFC Fight Pass if you’re a subscriber. Following the early prelims, the standard preliminary fights kick off at 8 p.m. ET. They also feature four bouts, which will be broadcast on the ESPN cable TV channel, as well as ESPN+. If you’re already signed up for ESPN’s streaming service you’ll have access to all of those bouts.

What you may not know is that you can install the ESPN+ streaming app on most devices, including smart TVs, mobile devices, game consoles, and more. You can even watch the UFC 273 live stream on your PC or laptop through the web browser — you just have to sign in to the ESPN+ service.

ESPN+ currently costs $7 per month or $70 per year, while UFC pay-per-views will set you back $75 — that’s a $5 price increase compared to last year. Fortunately, by signing up now, new subscribers can take advantage of a one-year ESPN+ membership along with the UFC 273 pay-per-view for $100, which amounts to a $45 discount. That is an excellent deal, but it’s a one-time bundle offer. Going forward, you’ll have to pay extra for all UFC PPV events like other ESPN+ subscribers. Nevertheless, we recommend taking advantage of the offer while you can!

