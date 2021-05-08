Today, the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are facing off again at the beginning of a three-game series that marks the third meeting between the two teams for the 2021 MLB season and the first to take place on the Giants’ home turf at Oracle Park. The games will air on ESPN, but if you’re looking for a streaming option and want to watch MLB: Padres vs. Giants online, here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch MLB: Padres vs. Giants Online in the U.S.

MLB games air on ESPN, so if you’re looking to watch the Padres vs. Giants online this weekend, you’ve got a couple of options. Those of you who are dedicated streamers (that is, you don’t have ESPN on TV) should sign up for ESPN+. For $6 per month or $60 per year, you get full access to an ocean of sports content, from live games and replays to archives of past events, exclusive shows, documentaries, interviews, analysis, and more — all delivered right to your mobile device, smart TV, Xbox or PlayStation console, or PC web browser.

The 2021 MLB season has barely been underway for a month now, but the Giants and Padres have already faced each other six times (not counting their two spring training games in March). Their first three-game series took place in early April, where the Giants won two games and the Padres one. The teams met again for another series on April 30; the Padres took two out of three games there, but the Giants still managed to retain their top spot on the National League West division rankings with 18 total wins and 12 losses.

The Padres sit at the second spot with 17 wins and 14 losses so far. Of all the National League teams, the Giants remain at the top of the standings while the Padres are ranked fourth. Their third three-game series starts tonight at 9:45 PM ET (6:45 PM PT) and finishes on Sunday, so if you want to watch the MLB: Padres vs. Giants stream online, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+.

