If you’re a keen F1 fan, you want to watch all the races, right? In particular, the Austrian Grand Prix is today with the Grand Prix starting at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT and it’s set to be quite the thrilling race. If you happen to live in Austria, you can watch it and the entire F1 season for free thanks to a free stream from ServusTV but, well, that’s not much help to you in the U.S., is it? Fortunately, there is a way to enjoy it all for free and that’s via using a VPN such as IPVanish. Read on while we tell you exactly how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live stream for free today.

How to Watch the Austrian Grand Prix Live Stream Online in the U.S.

ServusTV is the best place to watch the Austrian Grand Prix and the rest of the F1 season, having split the rights with public broadcaster ORF. It’s a free-to-air station owned by Red Bull in Austria hence why you’ll need to persuade the stream you’re living in Austria every time you watch the Grand Prix.

To do so, you need to use a VPN to access the free Austrian Grand Prix live stream. IPVanish is a fantastic option because it costs just $3 for the first month. A whole year costs just $60 so you’re good to go all year round when watching the Grand Prix.

Wondering how it all works? Simply put, a VPN works by tricking connections into believing you’re accessing content from a different location than you actually are. With IPVanish, you simply choose a server in a different country (in this case, Austria) and the likes of ServusTV believe you’re in Austria allowing you to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live stream for free. It’s legal and easy to do with F1 fans able to watch wherever now is the beginning of the end for Mercedes’ dominance or whether the team’s pace will improve once more.

However you decide to watch the Austrian Grand Prix, we recommend checking out the best car movies of all time to unwind after the race. After all, who can resist a fun racing-themed weekend? The Austrian Grand Prix gets underway at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT today.

Editors' Recommendations