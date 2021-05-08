Canelo vs. Saunders Live Stream: Watch Matchroom Boxing Online

Tonight at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, two of the biggest talents in boxing are stepping into the ring to test their mettle — and to determine who is the top super middleweight fighter in the world. Unified super middleweight world champ Canelo Alvarez will be trading blows with WBO super middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders, where the winner will emerge as the undisputed super middleweight champion. Here’s how to watch the Canelo vs. Saunders live stream online.
How to Watch the Canelo vs. Saunders Live Stream Online in the U.S.
DAZN has the online streaming rights to tonight’s event, so if you want to watch Canelo vs. Saunders live, now’s the time to sign up. DAZN hosts all sorts of excellent fight content from the worlds of boxing, MMA, wrestling, and more, and you can stream it all on virtually any modern streaming device (that includes smart TVs, mobile devices, gaming consoles, streaming sticks, and computer web browsers). You can grab a DAZN subscription for $20 per month or $100 per year. The annual membership, which comes to $8/month, is the best deal.
Widely regarded as the number one pound-for-pound boxer in the world, Canelo Alvarez is not a fighter who needs much of an introduction to anybody who follows this ancient sport. Despite being only 30, the Mexican boxer boasts an astonishing professional record of 55 wins (37 by KO), two draws, and only one loss in his 58-fight career. Canelo also currently holds the WBA, WBC, and The Ring super middleweight belts, making him the reigning undisputed champion of the weight class.
Canelo’s opponent is British boxer Billy Joe Saunders, who, despite being the underdog in tonight’s matchup, is a serious challenger with an undefeated record of 30 wins (14 by knockout) and zero losses. Saunders is the current WBO super middleweight champ as well, meaning that there are a total of four belts on the line tonight. Whoever wins will thus become the undisputed super middleweight world champion, holding the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring titles.
The action starts tonight at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT) and eight bouts in total are planned for the fight card. The event will air online via DAZN, so be sure to sign up now so you can watch the Matchroom Boxing: Canelo vs. Saunders live stream.
Canelo vs. Saunders Fight Card
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders
- Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama
- Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho
- Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera
- Marc Castro vs. Irving Castillo
- Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza
- Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek
- Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson
