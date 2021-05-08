Canelo vs. Saunders PPV Price: How Much Will it Cost?

On Saturday, we’re going to watch two of the fiercest boxers walk into the ring to determine which one is the top super middleweight fighter in the world. Canelo Alvarez, the unified super middleweight champion and arguably the pound-for-pound best in the sport, is finally meeting WBO super middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders in a highly anticipated pay-per-view event that is shaping up to be one of the best shows of the year. If you plan to watch the Canelo vs. Saunders PPV, here’s how much it’ll cost you.

This fight is being promoted by Matchroom Boxing and you have a couple options if you’re looking for the best way to watch Canelo vs. Saunders. Cable TV subscribers can purchase the pay-per-view for $70 through their providers, but a better way (especially if you prefer to stream it online) is to sign up for DAZN, which rings in at $100 per year. That will give you access to the Canelo vs. Saunders live stream along with the entire catalog of boxing, MMA, and other sports content DAZN has to offer, from live fights to exclusive shows and more.

The main event is a fight between super middleweight champions Canelo Alvarez (55-1, 37 KOs) and Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs). The two were originally scheduled to fight last May before the event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later rescheduled for September, but that too was called off when contract negotiations fell through.

Now, these two top-ranked boxers are finally going to meet fist-to-fist. Four belts are on the line for this headliner: Canelo holds the WBA Super, WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles, while Saunders holds the WBO super middleweight belt. Barring an unlikely draw, the winner of this matchup will emerge as the undisputed world super middleweight champion.

There are eight fights on the card and three championship contests in total, and if you plan to watch Matchroom Boxing: Canelo vs. Saunders online, you’ve still got some time left to sign up for DAZN so you can stream it live. The fun begins tonight at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

