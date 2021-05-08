Canelo vs. Saunders Time: When Does it Start?

Tonight, Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are finally facing off to determine which one is the undisputed super middleweight world champion. Fight fans have been looking forward to this matchup for a year now (it was supposed to take place last May), and if, like us, you’re looking forward to watching what could be the hottest boxing match of 2021, here’s when it’s all going down.

There are eight bouts in total planned for tonight’s event, including two other championship contests aside from the main showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders. They’re all on one fight card — no prelims — and the fireworks begin at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, with Canelo and Saunders slated to make their ring walks last. We expect a pretty long night of combat that should run well into the wee hours of the morning.

Numerous boxing organizations and plenty of fans around the globe rank Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as the best active pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The 30 year-old Mexican, instantly recognizable by his neatly combed red hair and ginger beard (his popular nickname, “Canelo,” means “cinnamon”), has racked up an almost jaw-dropping record of 55 wins and only a single loss — and at his still-young age, he’s not likely to slow down too soon.

Canelo holds the WBA Super, WBC, and the Ring supper middleweight titles, making him the reigning unified champ. His opponent, Billy Joe Saunders, is not likely to be a pushover, though; Saunders boasts an undefeated record with 30 wins and is the current WBO super middleweight champ. That puts four belts on the line in this fight, and whoever wins will rise to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Matchroom Boxing: Canelo vs. Saunders starts at 8 PM ET tonight, and will air via cable pay-per-view ($70 for the PPV) and DAZN ($100 per year or $20 monthly). If you plan to stream it, then signing up for DAZN is the best deal, even if you only sign up for one month.

Canelo vs. Saunders Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders

Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera

Marc Castro vs. Irving Castillo

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson

