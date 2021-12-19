  1. Culture
Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Livestream: Watch the Fight ANYWHERE

Lucas Coll
By

Tonight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley are stepping into the ring only months after their last encounter. The fight card begins at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) with six matchups planned, including the main event, which should happen around midnight ET. If you’re looking to watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 livestream online in the U.S. or elsewhere, here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Online

Tyron Woodley lands a big right hand against Jake Paul in their Aug. 29, 2021 bout.
YouTube

Fight fans in the U.S. can watch the Paul vs. Woodley 2 livestream online through Showtime, which is distributing the pay-per-view. The Paul vs. Woodley 2 PPV costs $60 and can be streamed on smart TVs, streaming sticks, web browsers, mobile devices, and Xbox consoles. Viewers in other regions can tune in on FITE.tv, where the pay-per-view is a bit cheaper at $24.

Paul vs. Woodley 2 is something of an impromptu rematch coming not long after the two first met in the ring in late August. Tonight, Jake Paul was initially going to fight Tommy Fury, a British professional boxer and younger half-brother to heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Tommy Fury may not have the record and reputation of his older brother Tyson, but he currently stands undefeated with seven wins under his belt, and he would have been the first real boxer to face Paul in the ring.

Officially, Jake Paul is a professional boxer — he has fought in multiple bouts that were sanctioned by professional boxing organizations — but the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter has yet to actually touch gloves with another pro boxer in the ring. It looked like that was finally about to change, until Tommy Fury had to pull out of tonight’s proposed match because of a broken rib (and resulting chest infection) incurred during his training camp just weeks before their fight was to take place. Event organizers rushed to secure a last-minute replacement and found Tyron Woodley more than willing.

Paul and Woodley fought a close battle just months ago in August, where the retired mixed martial artist and former UFC champion lost narrowly via a split decision with one judge scoring the fight for Woodley and two judges scoring for Paul. This bout followed Paul’s victory over another recently retired MMA fighter, Ben Askren. Woodley, who is Askren’s former teammate, had an altercation with Paul backstage at that event, which resulted in the UFC star issuing a challenge to Paul.

Although the controversial YouTuber won their first fight, it was one of his narrower victories (and the only one he didn’t win via knockout so far). It’s safe to say that Woodley is the most serious challenger that Paul has yet faced in his upstart boxing career, and tonight, they’re facing off again. The action begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and we expect Paul and Woodley to do their ring-walks sometime around midnight ET, so now’s the time to grab the pay-per-view via Showtime (or Fite.tv if you’re outside of the U.S.) so you can watch the Paul vs. Woodley 2 live stream online.

