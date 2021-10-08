The Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV is finally happening on Saturday, and fans are going to witness boxing history this weekend as lineal champ Tyson Fury defends his heavyweight belts in a trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder. If you’re looking forward to tuning in and watching these two heavyweights clash for the third (and likely final) time, we’re here to provide some details about the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV price and how to buy it.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about how to watch this legendary trilogy bout live in the U.S., what the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV cost will be, why ESPN+ is the best way to stream it online, and when you’ll need to tune in.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV Price

Fury vs. Wilder 3 is going to be a fight for the ages, so it’s only natural that you’ll have to pony up a bit of cash if you want to watch it live. The complete fight card features four heavyweight fights with the main event happening last. The best way to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 online is with ESPN+. Note that the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV price is in addition to your ESPN+ subscription, which you’ll need in order to watch the fights online in the U.S. For those watching in the U.S., the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV cost comes to $80 through ESPN+.

How to Buy the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV

Given that Fury vs. Wilder 3 is likely to be the biggest boxing event of the year, it’s no surprise that a major broadcaster like ESPN has secured the rights to air this history-making fight in the U.S., And as a pay-per-view, the fight card will air via ESPN+ (not unlike UFC PPV events), which is what you’ll need in order to watch the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV online live on Saturday night. This means that now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and order the Fury vs. Wilder 3 pay-per-view.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming service dedicated solely to sports, something that was much needed a few years ago when this content was still lagging far behind movies and TV programming in joining the streaming age. ESPN+ itself costs $7 per month or $70 per year (a better value that essentially gets you two free months per year), and you can stream a myriad of sports content right on your PC web browser, mobile device, smart TV, streaming stick, Xbox, or PlayStation. A year’s worth of ESPN+ added to the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV cost of $80 will set you back a total of $150.

If you’re looking for a fuller streaming package, though, then we highly recommend signing up for The Disney Bundle instead. This gets you ESPN+ along with basic Hulu and Disney+ for just $14 per month, which saves you 36% off the price of the combined subscriptions. And since you get ESPN+ with the Disney Bundle, you can buy and watch the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV on Saturday. The pay-per-view show begins at 9 PM ET (6 PM ET), and we’re expecting Fury and Wilder to do their ring walks around 11 PM ET or possibly earlier depending on how long the undercard runs.

Editors' Recommendations