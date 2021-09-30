There was a time where you needed both a cable subscription and a premium subscription to watch most live sports broadcasts. Boxing and UFC matches, for example, required purchasing an extra PPV or pay-per-view package. While many are still classified as PPV these days, the process for purchasing and watching them is much, much simpler. If you just want to watch your average sports broadcasts, such as a football, baseball, or even basketball game, it’s also so much easier. Streaming, especially live broadcasts, has completely changed the game, and for many, it’s such a welcome evolution. ESPN+ takes that a step further by offering an all-encompassing package for the modern, digital-savvy sports fan and enthusiast.

As if live broadcasts weren’t enough — and for some, they’re not — an active subscription comes with so much more, from premium articles and daily studio shows to documentaries and post-game breakdowns. You can always check out what an ESPN+ subscription gets you by visiting their site below, but you can also keep reading to learn why the sports-friendly service has completely revolutionized the way that we watch live sports.

The Game Has Changed, and So Has ESPN

Naturally, the original move to live streaming with online access was a huge change for the world of sports broadcasts and the fans that tune in to watch. But even after debuting just three years ago, ESPN+ has changed, the people have changed, and how we consume live events has also changed. Everything is changing. ESPN, on the other hand, has been in business for four decades, covering thousands of sports broadcasts, live events, and sports-related media such as documentaries. All of those things are available on ESPN+ and then some.

Active subscribers get access to thousands of live events and sports broadcasts covering a multitude of sports, including soccer, combat and mixed martial arts, baseball, tennis, hockey, golf, and even college sports. All of the big names are there too from NHL and NBA to UFC and PGA Tour. It’s no wonder they’ve taken to calling it “the best seat in the house.” Beyond that, there are also a ton of media options that aren’t live and can be watched anytime, like sports documentaries, acclaimed series, and ESPN+ originals with commentary from the top names in sports. The “award-winning” 30 for 30 library includes a plethora of sports documentaries that you can stream from compatible devices, or download and enjoy anywhere — like on vacation!

Because ESPN+ is available across so many streaming devices and platforms, you’ll always have somewhere to watch, no matter where you are. Some examples include smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Xfinity, game consoles like Xbox or PlayStation, mobile devices, or even just within a web browser on your computer or laptop. If you’re out somewhere shopping, visiting the in-laws, or running errands, you can always tune in using your Android or iOS device — like your iPhone. There are so many options, you don’t ever have to miss a live broadcast again.It should be noted that ESPN+ does not give you access to ESPN’s traditional TV networks or the content that’s broadcast on them — you’ll still need a cable, satellite, or digital subscription for those. But there’s so much content on ESPN+ that you can definitely get by without subscribing to anything else.

What’s the Deal? Which ESPN+ Plan Should I Get?

If you want to subscribe to ESPN+ you have a few options to choose from, including a bundle that comes with Disney+ and Hulu. To start, you can subscribe to a single month for $6.99, which renews every month. You can also subscribe up to a full year, saving 15% off, with an ESPN+ Annual Plan for $69.99 per year.

If you want access to more than just ESPN+, you can subscribe to the bundle which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $13.99 per month. As expected, you can cancel any of those plans at any time. What’s more, if you’re purchasing for someone else, you can grab an ESPN+ digital gift subscription card for $59.99 — it can only be applied to an annual ESPN+ subscription, and no PPV events are eligible.

Either way, there are a lot of different options, and if you’re a sports lover, it’s unquestionably one of the best ways to get your fix!

