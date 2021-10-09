What Time is Fury vs. Wilder 3 Tonight? Full Fight Schedule

Tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, boxing history is going to be made as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder step into the ring to touch gloves for the third time in a trilogy bout that has been 20 months in the making. There are several fights on the main card before these heavyweight titans enter the ring, and here’s when it’s all going down.

The full Fury vs. Wilder 3 fight card consists of four matchups, and all of them are between heavyweight contenders. The pay-per-view coverage begins at 9 PM ET (6 PM ET) with Jared Anderson facing off against Vladimir Tereshkin, Robert Helenius touching gloves with Adam Kownacki, and Frank Sanchez defending his WBC Continental Americas and WBO-NABO heavyweight titles against undefeated challenger Efe Ajagba. Depending on how long these undercard bouts last, we expect to see Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder do their ring-walks for the main event around 11 PM ET.

We don’t have to tell you how high the stakes are for this fight. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder last met in the ring in February 2020, where the Gypsy King handily beat the then-undefeated champ to claim the WBC heavyweight championship and cement his name in history as one of the greatest boxers of all time. Preparations immediately began for a rematch, but it was delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 and Fury’s desire to face Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification bout. However, Fury vs. Wilder 3 is finally happening tonight, and it’s not a showdown you’ll want to miss.

The best way to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 online live is with ESPN+, the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming platform that gives you access to a ton of live and on-demand sports content (including MMA and boxing) right on your smart TV, mobile device, Xbox or PlayStation consoles, streaming stick, or web browser. You can also buy the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV right through ESPN+. ESPN+ costs $7 monthly or $70 per year, but we recommend upgrading to The Disney Bundle, which gets you ESPN+ along with Disney+ and basic Hulu for just $7 more per month (a 36% savings). Then, get ready to tune in to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 tonight at 9 PM ET.

