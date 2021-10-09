What Channel is Fury vs. Wilder 3 on Tonight?

Tonight in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are settling their score in a match that is set to make heavyweight boxing history. Fury vs. Wilder 3 is a pay-per-view show, though, so if you’re wondering what channel Fury vs. Wilder 3 is going to be on, here’s where you need to tune in so you don’t miss the biggest boxing event of the year.

ESPN and FOX have secured the rights to broadcast this event in the U.S., so you’ll need access to one of these two platforms to watch the Fury vs. Wilder 3 live stream tonight. If you want to watch it online, you can do so through the ESPN+ or Fox Sports streaming apps, although of the two, we recommend signing up for ESPN+.

You can also purchase the pay-per-view through ESPN or Fox Sports, as well as through most cable and satellite network providers (although you’ll still need to watch it on either ESPN or Fox). If you’re planning to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 on TV instead of on any streaming platforms, the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV coverage will air on ESPN+ and Fox Sports in the U.S.

The Fury vs. Wilder 3 fight card features four bouts, all of them heavyweight contests, with the pay-per-view coverage starting at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). We expect Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to enter the ring and touch gloves just after 11 p.m. ET, but this could be earlier depending on how long the three undercard bouts last.

ESPN+ costs $7 per month or $70 per year and is the go-to app for streaming everything from Major League Baseball to boxing and UFC fights. The Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV itself will set you back $80. If you’re planning to watch Fury vs. Wilder through ESPN+, though, then consider upgrading to The Disney Bundle. For $14 per month, you get ESPN+, Disney+, and basic Hulu, giving you an average savings of 36% ($8 per month). That’s a great value for a more full-featured streaming package that includes ESPN+.

