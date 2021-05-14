Disney+ Subscriber? Why You Should Upgrade to the Disney Bundle

Disney+ is one of the most exciting streaming services out there right now. You get it, right? You’ve done the sensible thing and already signed up to Disney+ so that you can enjoy the likes of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, along with all things Star Wars, Pixar, and, of course, everything Disney too. We suspect you can’t resist sneaking in a few episodes of The Simpsons too as ideal comfort TV. However, did you know the Disney Bundle is an even better value? Sign up for it today and we’re not convinced you’ll need any other streaming service. That’s just how good it is! Let us tell you all about it.

The Disney Bundle is one of the best value bundles we’ve ever seen. That’s because, for just an extra $6 per month on top of what you already pay for Disney+, you get access to Hulu as well as ESPN+. Yup, that’s three full-sized streaming services for just $14 per month. How could you say no to that?

Hulu gives you access to a ton of great content. If you love TV shows, you can dive straight into Modern Family, Bob’s Burgers, Fargo, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rick & Morty, and so much more. Hulu keeps on giving though. When it comes to movies, you can watch acclaimed movies such as Bombshell or I, Tonya, or you can dive straight into fun family fare such as Shrek or Spider-Man 3. If you fancy something a little more explosive, there are classic movies such as Independence Day along with Bumblebee, Point Break, and plenty of others. Oscar-winning dramas such as Parasite are also available through Hulu.

If you were paying $14 per month for Disney+ and Hulu, it’d be a pretty good deal but things are even sweeter when you toss in ESPN+. It means you get so much more value than ever before. ESPN+ offers access to thousands of exclusive live events, along with original studio shows too. Subscribers can watch live games from the MLB, NHL, and MLS, with PGA golf, college football, international soccer, and tennis also bundled in. It’s also the home of the UFC, although you will have to pay extra fees for the biggest bouts and fight nights. Alongside that are original shows including in-depth game recaps and fascinating documentaries about all your favorite sports.

The Disney Bundle is a genuine bargain offering phenomenal value for money. If you’re keen to upgrade your streaming pleasure, you need to sign up for it right now. After all, it’s only an extra $6 per month.

