Tonight, the boxing world will see the first undisputed light middleweight champion crowned since 2004, when WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo and WBO light middleweight champion Brian Castano face off at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. This high-stakes event is airing live on Showtime, so if you’re looking for a way to watch the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano live stream, here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano Online in the U.S.

Tonight’s event is comprised of three fights, with the action beginning at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Viewers in the U.S. can watch Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano online via Showtime. This is not a pay-per-view, so all you have to do is sign up for Showtime and you’re good to go. You can sign up for Showtime and add it to your streaming loadout for just $11 per month. A 30-day free trial is available for new subscribers. Showtime is a premium add-on for a variety of streaming platforms including Prime Video, Hulu, Sling, Roku, and Apple TV, and it’s available through TV service providers as well.

Barring the unlikely event of a draw, tonight’s main event is going to make boxing history as the winner of this fight will stand as the first new unified light middleweight champion since 2004 — and the first-ever in the four-belt era. Jermell Charlo is placing his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and The Ring light middleweight belts on the line in a unification match against WBO light middleweight champion Brian Castano.

Charlo has a record of 34 wins and only one defeat and has reigned as the WBC light middleweight champion since 2019 (when he avenged his single loss and reclaimed the title). He added the WBA, IBF, and The Ring belts to his waist following his knockout of Jeison Rosario last year. His challenger, Castano, remains undefeated with 17 wins and one draw to his name, having become an interim world champion after only 13 fights before winning the WBO light middleweight title earlier in February of this year.

If you want to witness boxing history get made tonight, then you still have some time left to sign up for Showtime so you can watch the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano live stream online. The show begins at 9 PM ET.

