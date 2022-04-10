UFC 273 is now well underway, and we don’t have long to wait until Alexander Volkanovski attempts to defend his belt from challenger The Korean Zombie. The only legal way to watch the action unfold live from the comfort of your home is by tuning in to the UFC 273 live stream, broadcast through ESPN+. Here’s how to watch UFC 273 at home.

Watch the UFC 273 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free UFC 273 live stream. ESPN+ has the exclusive broadcast rights to the pay-per-view event in the United States and it has teamed up with UFC President Dana White to make sure those who facilitate illegal broadcasts be prosecuted. So, how much does it cost to watch UFC 272? It’ll cost existing customers $75.

New customers who sign up now can take advantage of an exclusive UFC 273 PPV deal and save $45 on the cost of an annual ESPN+ subscription and the virtual ticket itself, dropping the price to $100. Time is of the essence with this offer though as it could expire at any time — act fast or risk missing out.

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+ yet, you totally should. It’s the exclusive destination for those wanting to live stream UFC. It’s also home to a slew of other live sports, including PGA Golf, MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS, and on-demand programming, as well access to its events archive.

The Disney Bundle is the more enticing offer, which gets you Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for only $14 per month, a saving of $8 per month on the individual cost of the streaming services — in other words, you’re subscribing to two and getting the third for a dollar.

