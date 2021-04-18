How to Watch Diplo Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

Triller Fight Club is hosting a blowout event tonight in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring seven boxing matches and a ton of great musical guests. YouTuber (and now professional boxer) Jake Paul will be taking on former MMA pro and Bellator champion Ben Askren as the main attraction, but if you’re also looking forward to a night of live music, then you still have time to grab the Triller Fight Club PPV from FITE.tv so you can watch Diplo perform live and enjoy a long night full of combat sports and entertainment.

Diplo is an American DJ, songwriter, and record producer who has been active in the music scene for more than 20 years. He founded the electronic dance music group Major Lazer (which he’ll also be performing with this evening) with DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, and is associated with numerous other acts including the electro-pop supergroup LSD, Skrillex, the EDM, and house music duo Silk City, and British rapper M.I.A. (whom he previously dated). Diplo has also worked with and produced songs for countless artists including Beyoncé, Die Antwoord, Usher, and Joji, to name only a few.

Also on the list of performances scheduled for tonight’s show are Justin Bieber, Saweetie, The Black Keys, and Doja Cat. The new West Coast hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore, featuring rap icons including Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, will be making its world debut here as well. We expect this event to last well into the night and it’s not one you’ll want to miss, so grab the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view from FITE.tv now so you can watch Diplo perform live and enjoy the rest of the combat and entertainment that Triller Fight Club has in store.

