What is Triller Fight Club? A Beginner’s Guide

Triller Fight Club has arrived and it’s not quite like any other combat sports league out there. Triller, a streaming-app-turned-fight-broadcaster, has been blazing a trail through the boxing world since hosting two explosive fights last fall — one of which featured the return of none other than boxing legend Mike Tyson — but in a clear bid to gain the edge in a competitive field, Triller is bringing some unique offerings to the table. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Triller Fight Club and how you can tune in with FITE.tv.

Triller got its start as a video-sharing social media app (similar to TikTok, its main competitor), but in November 2020, it hosted two notable boxing matches: An exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., along with a professional bout between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson. Triller subsequently outbid DAZN and Top Rank Boxing for the airing rights to the upcoming match between Unified Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos, later announcing another pay-per-view fight card featuring Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren as the headliner.

Triller Fight Club is a new off-shoot to the main Triller app. As its name implies, Fight Club is all about bringing boxing matches to its streaming platform — meaning that Triller is now competing not only with TikTok but with services like DAZN as well. Triller Fight Club has some tricks up its sleeve, however, by introducing unique guest commentary (featuring personalities like Snoop Dogg) and top-tier musical acts like Justin Bieber and The Black Keys alongside its boxing fare.

Even its boxing matches are less than traditional, though. Triller’s first boxing event, a joint promotion with the Legends Only League, featured the return of legend Mike Tyson along with internet personality Jake Paul. That unconventional pay-per-view was a big success, drawing more than $80 million in ticket sales and giving fans an early taste of the unique entertainment that Triller — and now, Triller Fight Club — is bringing to the table.

Fans can expect to see other top talent including Evander Holyfield and even MMA stars like Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren make their Triller debuts soon. You’ll have to shell out some cash to watch big Triller Fight Club pay-per-view matchups with stars like these (that includes Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren on April 17), which you can watch with FITE.tv on your mobile device, smart TV, web browser, and Xbox or PlayStation gaming console.

