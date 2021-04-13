Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Odds: Who’s Favorite to Win?

This Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia, YouTuber and social media star Jake Paul is once again stepping into the boxing ring — but this time, his opposition is a bit more serious. Triller Fight Club, a new off-shoot from social media video app and TikTok competitor Triller, is hosting an exciting night of boxing, music, and entertainment, with the main event being a boxing match between Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Ben Askren. If you’re curious about the odds, then read on to see who’s the current favorite to win.

Most people know Jake Paul as a YouTube star (at least those who are familiar with Jake and his older brother, Logan), but you may have noticed that internet personalities turning to boxing has become something of a trend lately — no doubt because there’s a boatload of money to be made in it. The Paul brothers first tried their hands at this in 2018 when Logan faced KSI in a boxing match, with Jake facing KSI’s young brother Deji. Logan lost his match but his brother won his, and in 2020, Jake Paul went professional.

Related

Jake’s first professional boxing match was against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib (real name Ali Loui Al-Fakhri) in January of that year; Paul then faced former NBA player Nate Robinson in November at the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition hosted by Triller and the Legends Only League. The YouTuber-turned-boxer won both matches via knockout, earning him a professional record of 2-0. Since then, Jake has openly challenged Conor McGregor to a fight, and while that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen any time soon, Triller — more specifically, the new Triller Fight Club — did manage to snag former UFC veteran Ben Askren to box Paul this Saturday, April 17.

The betting odds have been established and many predictions are being made, and it might surprise some people to find out that Jake Paul is actually the favorite to win here although the odds are closer than they were in February. The biggest online sportsbooks currently have the odds sitting at around -135 to +115 in Paul’s favor (note that this is subject to change as long as the books are still open) , giving the YouTuber a 57.5% implied chance of winning and the MMA fighter a 46.5% implied chance of victory. That can likely be chalked up to the Paul’s modest size advantage, as well as his training and experience — however limited — as a bona fide pro boxer. This will be Askren’s first professional boxing match.

Nonetheless, he will be the first pro fighter that Jake Paul has faced, boasting an impressive MMA record of 19 wind and only two defeats. Even if Paul is the favorite to win, this is sure to be the YouTuber’s most difficult in-ring battle yet. If you want to watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren online to see for yourself how things shake out, then you can buy the pay-per-view on FITE.tv today so you can stream it all live on Saturday. Tye action begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Editors' Recommendations