Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV Price: How Much Will it Cost?

Tomorrow, Triller (more specifically, its new off-shoot boxing promotion Triller Fight Club) is hosting its second big event featuring YouTuber Jake Paul walking into the ring to face MMA fighter Ben Askren. This is a pay-per-view event set to bring a full night of boxing and live musical acts. Here’s how much the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren PPV costs.

The Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view tickets are being sold through FITE.tv, which is the online streaming platform on which the event will air. The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren PPV costs $50 and you’ll have to sign up for FITE.tv to purchase and watch it, but your FITE account itself costs nothing. You actually get access to a limited selection of free content with your basic membership, but if you’re a fight fan, you should consider joining FITE+ for just $5 per month, which lets you enjoy the entire library of content FITE.tv has to offer with no ads.

Related

This Triller Fight Club event is shaping up to be an interesting one, to say the least. Jake Paul, a YouTube celebrity who has leaned heavily into his new career as a bona fide professional boxer, is stepping into the ring to face what is likely his most challenging opponent yet: Former UFC star Ben Askren, who held the welterweight titles in Bellator and ONE FC. There will be six other boxing matches on the fight card as well, along with a star-studded stable of live musical acts including Justin Bieber, Diplo, the new rap supergroup Mt. Westmore, and others.

If you want to watch the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren live stream in its entirety, however, then you’ll have to pony up the 50 bucks for the pay-per-view and sign up for a free FITE.tv account so you can watch it all online.

Editors' Recommendations