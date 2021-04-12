Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Card: Who’s Fighting at Triller Fight Club?

This Saturday, YouTube star and social media personality Jake Paul is stepping into the ring to face former MMA fighter Ben Askren in a boxing match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This evening-long pay-per-view event is being hosted by Triller Fight Club and will feature seven boxing matches as well as musical acts including Justin Bieber and the debut of the new hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore. Read on to learn more about Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren and to see who else is on the fight card.

There are now seven boxing matches slated for this event, with YouTuber Jake Paul taking on former UFC combatant Ben Askren as the headliner. As one of YouTube’s biggest stars, Paul is no stranger to anybody even remotely familiar with internet culture and social media, but the 24-year-old Ohioan has more recently made waves in the world of professional boxing with some high-profile fights in 2020. He fought fellow YouTuber Ali Loui Al-Fakhri, better known as AnEsonGib, last January, then faced former NBA player Nate Robinson in November at the same Triller event where Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. Paul won both fights handily via knockout, earning him a professional record of 2-0.

Paul will now be going up against Ben Askren, a UFC veteran and seasoned mixed martial artist. Although this will be Askren’s first boxing match, the 36-year-old boats a professional MMA record of 19 wins and only two losses and held the welterweight championships in both Bellator and ONE FC. More importantly, this will be the first time Jake Paul will go toe-to-toe with another professional fighter, and it will likely prove to be his most difficult challenge yet.

There are six more contests on the undercard as well. For the co-main events, Regis Prograis, the third-ranked light welterweight boxer in the world who held the WBC interim light-welterweight title in 2018 and the WBA light-welterweight title in 2019, will take on Ukrainian pro boxer Ivan Redkach. MMA heavyweight star and two-time UFC champion Frank Mir will also be going up against pro boxer Steve Cunningham, who has held the IBF cruiserweight title twice during his 21-year-long career.

You can check out the entire card below to see who’s on deck to box. Along with those seven fights, fans can look forward to musical acts from artists including Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, and the world premiere of rap supergroup Mt. Westmore featuring Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube. This unique cinematic blend of boxing and entertainment will air exclusively via Triller Fight Club on FITE.tv, and you can buy the pay-per-view now to stream it all live this Saturday starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Fight Card

Main Event

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Preliminary Card

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon

Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres

Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson

