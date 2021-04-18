  1. Culture

How to Watch Mt. Westmore Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

By

Tonight in Atlanta, Georgia, YouTuber and pro boxer Jake Paul is facing former UFC star and Bellator champion Ben Askren in the ring at the second such event hosted by Triller Fight Club. That’s not all that we’re looking forward to this evening, however, as there is also a slew of music acts scheduled to light up the Mercedes-Benz stadium. Among them is Mt. Westmore, which will be making its world debut. You can watch the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV live stream on FITE.tv for $50; then, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about this new rap supergroup featuring Snoop Dogg.

Mt. Westmore is a supergroup signed to Empire Distribution and comprised of four icons in the world of West Coast hip-hop: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short. The long-time rappers came together to form the group in late 2020, with an album scheduled for release this month. Mt. Westmore released its first single, “Step Child,” in January, and is going to make its first-ever live act at the Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event tonight.

Mt. Westmore will be making its debut alongside other top-tier artists including Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Diplo, Saweetie, and more. Whether you’re in it for the boxing, entertainment, or both, now’s the time to grab the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV on FITE.tv so you can watch Mt. Westmore perform live at Triller Fight Club tonight. The show starts at 9 p.m. ET.

