Jake Paul Height: How Tall is the YouTuber-Turned-Boxer?

Once seen as a bit of a novelty act in boxing, YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul, has quite firmly established himself as a competitor to watch lately. With a growing number of wins under his belt, no one can really question whether Jake Paul is a professional boxer anymore. He undoubtedly is, although he hasn’t necessarily been tested yet, with his series of bouts against non-professional fighters. With the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren match coming up, we thought we’d check out how tall Jake Paul is and what his potential reach is.

Simply put, according to BoxRec, which keeps an eye on all the key statistics for boxers, Jake Paul, aka The Problem Child, is 6-feet, 1-inch (185cm) tall with a reach of 76 inches. Those are approximate measurements so could vary in real life, but it’s important to acknowledge because Paul hasn’t fought anyone over 5-foot-9-inches yet. When he went up against Deji Olatunji, the brother of British YouTuber KSI, he had a 6-inch advantage. It was the same with fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, while his bout against ex-NBA player, Nate Robinson still offered him a 4-inch advantage.

Related

When Jake Paul faces retired MMA star, Ben Askren, tonight, the lineup could be a bit more balanced. Ben Askren is considered to be 5-feet, 11-inches with a 72-inch reach which could make all the difference. Of course, that’s before you take into account that Askren is a former professional fighter, unlike the others that Paul has fought against.

It’s sure to be quite the test for the young YouTuber-turned-boxer, and we’ve already extensively checked out the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren card. It might be Askren’s first boxing match but he has a professional MMA record of 19 wins with only two losses to his name. He also held the welterweight championships in both Bellator and ONE FC so he certainly has the expertise.

When the two meet tonight, it should be an entertaining night with three more contests on the undercard along with musical acts from artists including Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, and the world premiere of rap supergroup Mt. Westmore featuring Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube. The event will air exclusively via Triller Fight Club on FITE.tv.

Editors' Recommendations