Who’s Performing at Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren?

This Saturday, YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul and retired UFC star Ben Askren are going at it in a boxing match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. While fight fans are looking forward to an exciting night of boxing, Triller Fight Club has more to offer than that. The show is also going to be jam-packed with entertainment from musical artists along with seven boxing matches on the fight card, and you can watch it all live with FITE.tv. Here’s what to expect from the event.

Triller is a popular online video streaming platform similar in many ways to TikTok, but has expanded in scope recently. Last November, Triller teamed up with the Legends Only League to host an exciting exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. with Jake Paul boxing former NBA player Nate Robinson as the co-main event. Now, Triller is diving further into the boxing world with its own Triller Fight Club promotion, with Jake Paul once again stepping into the ring — this time to face off against MMA fighter Ben Askren.

However, Triller Fight Club is putting a unique spin on boxing by adding some top-notch entertainment to the mix. As of now, we know that Triller Fight Club: Paul vs. Askren is going to feature live musical performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, and Major Lazer. Also making its world debut will be new rap supergroup Mt. Westmore featuring Snoop Dogg (who himself provided color commentary at November’s Tyson vs. Jones event), Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40.

Triller Fight Club is bringing an exciting evening chock full of action and entertainment on Saturday. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, and with multiple musical acts and seven fights planned, you can expect the fun to last the entire night. You can watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren live with FITE.tv; the pay-per-view rings in at $50, but it costs nothing to sign up for your free FITE.tv account.

