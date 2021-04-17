Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Live Stream: How to watch the fight

Want to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren at Triller Fight Club? Unfortunately, there’s no Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream, so you’ll need to hand over some cash to see the action unfold live. The bout is being broadcast through FITE.tv for $50, with the stars expected to enter the ring just after 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT.
How to Watch the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Live Stream in the U.S.
FITE.tv has the exclusive online streaming rights to Triller Fight Club, meaning it’s the only way to legally tune into the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream, where can be viewed on select streaming devices, mobile and desktop. Like most star-studded events, it isn’t free to watch, with the PPV ringing in at $50.
Considering Triller has poured millions into making this an event that’s not to be missed, securing performances from the likes of Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg, it’s safe to assume it has a system in place to shut down any illegal broadcasts of the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream that appear — and rightfully so.
You aren’t going to want to miss a single second of this bout, with some predicting it could be over in the first round. You can’t afford to blink, let alone bounce from stream to stream as they’re shut down, so support the artists and athletes by handing over the full $50 for the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren PPV.
Triller Fight Club Fight Card
Preliminary Card
- Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach
- Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir
- Joe Fournier vs. Reykon
- Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda
- Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres
- Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson
Main Event
- Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren
