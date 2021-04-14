What is FITE.TV? Everything You Need to Know

Looking for the best way to stream boxing, wrestling, and other combat sports online? Until recently, options for sports streaming have been a bit sparse due to strict broadcasting restrictions — but not any more. Platforms like FITE.TV have made it easy (and quite cheap) to stream MMA and more to your heart’s content, and if that’s music to your ears, then here’s everything you need to know about this streaming service and what you get when you sign up for FITE.TV.

What’s Included

If ESPN+ is the best platform to live stream UFC fights, then FITE.TV is the go-to place for pretty much everything else related to combat sports. Boxing, MMA, wrestling, even medieval jousting — FITE.TV has it all, making it a must-have tool for any cord-cutting fight fan.

FITE.TV has partnered with more than 200 promotions and leagues including World Wrestling Entertainment, Top Rank Boxing, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and the new Triller Fight Club, to name just a few.

What It Costs

It costs nothing to create a basic FITE.TV account, which gets you access to a limited selection of free content. However, there are a few premium subscription packages available to you that you can stack and tailor to the type of content you like to watch. FITE.TV also hosts a ton of pay-per-view events that you have to pay for separately, although you don’t need any premium subscription to buy those. Those pay-per-views are almost always cheaper than UFC PPV shows, too, usually ringing in at between $15 and $50 in contrast to the $70 price tag of a UFC pay-per-view.

FITE+ is the standard premium FITE.TV plan which costs $5 per month. That gets you unlimited access to the entire catalog of on-demand content FITE.TV has to offer, including past events and pay-per-view shows 30 days after they air, with no annoying ads to interrupt your viewing. FITE+ subscribers can also enjoy a $2 discount on PPV events once a month.

There are three separate premium packages for wrestling fans as well. Impact+, which rings in at $8 per month or $72 per year (your first month is free), lets you enjoy live Impact Wrestling shows as well as the 3,000-hour-plus library of past events and highlights. Ring of Honor fans can sign up for HonorClub ($10/month or $100/year) which also includes live wrestling shows, ROH On Tour, the event archive, and exclusive discounts on ROH pay-per-views. Lastly, the $5/month NWA POWERRR plan gets you on-demand access to the National Wrestling Alliance catalog as well as three new episodes of NWA Powerrr each month.

Supported Devices

More good news for cord-cutters as well as those who like to stream on the go is that FITE.TV is compatible with pretty much all modern streaming platforms. That includes smart TVs, streaming sticks (Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, etc.), smartphones and tablets (namely iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire mobile devices), and Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles.

You can also stream FITE.TV right on your computer’s web browser without having to even download the FITE app. You can check out the full list of compatible devices for watching FITE.TV, along with instructions on how to watch, right here.

