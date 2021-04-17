Tonight in Atlanta, Georgia, Jake Paul and Ben Askren are testing their mettle in the boxing ring against each other at another one-of-a-kind event hosted by Triller. If you’re planning to stream it live, then you can buy the pay-per-view through FITE.tv, but if you want to watch it on TV and are wondering what channel Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren is on, here’s what you need to know.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren is a pay-per-view event promoted by Triller Fight Club and hosted online via FITE.tv. If you’re a die-hard streamer then you can buy the pay-per-view from FITE, which is the best way to go if you’re looking to watch Paul vs. Askren online with your computer, mobile device, smart TV, or compatible gaming console. If you want to watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren on TV, however, and you’re looking to find which channel it’s on, you’ll have to look to your television service provider.

Related

Aside from the FITE.tv online streaming platform, the Paul vs. Askren pay-per-view is available in the U.S. and Canada through Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Verizon, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, NDemand, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, and SaskTel. You can see the entire list of TV providers at Triller Fight Club. Once there, just click on your provider’s name. That will redirect you to your provider’s website where you can buy the PPV and see what channel Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren is on.

Shortly before the end of 2020, Triller joined with the Legends Only League to host an exciting night of boxing featuring none other than Mike Tyson, and this event is shaping up to out-do even that one. Seven boxing matches are on the fight card tonight with Jake Paul taking on Ben Askren as the main event. Alongside the combat action is a slew of musical acts including Justin Bieber, Diplo, Saweetie, The Black Keys, and the new rap supergroup Mt. Westmore featuring Snoop Dogg. The show starts at 9 PM ET and with so much in the mix, we expect it will last most of the night, but you still have time to buy the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV so you don’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations