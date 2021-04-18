How to Watch Saweetie Perform Live at Triller Fight Club

Fans of music and boxing are readying themselves for a one-of-a-kind event happening tonight in Atlanta, with Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren poised to deliver one of the most exciting and star-studded shows of 2021. Seven boxing matches are planned along with several live musical performances, and 27-year-old rapper and singer Saweetie is one of them. If you’re looking to watch Saweetie perform live tonight, here’s how to tune in to Triller Fight Club via FITE.tv so you can stream it all.

Saweetie is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter from California who started her hip-hop career in 2016. She rocketed to stardom in 2017 with the release of her single, “Icy Girl,” on Soundcloud, which caught the attention of music producers who snagged her a record deal. “Icy Girl” earned an RIAA platinum certification, and several of her singles have hit the top 20 and top 40 lists since then, making Saweetie one of the most successful musicians under 30 right now. Her debut album is coming sometime this year.

At Triller Fight Club, Saweetie will be performing along with other top musicians like Diplo, Justin Bieber, and the new West Coast rap supergroup Mt. Westmore featuring Snopp Dogg and Ice Cub. The show starts at 9 p.m. ET, so you still have time to sign up for FITE.tv and grab the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV so you can watch Saweetie perform live. With seven boxing matches on the fight card and a bunch of top-notch musical acts planned, viewers can definitely expect to get their money’s worth.

