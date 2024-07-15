Best Tempur-Pedic Prime Day deals: Save $600 in early deals

Prime Day is the perfect time to purchase from mattress deals, which is a significant investment for most people. It’s not just about the price — though of course, the discounts of the shopping holiday will help — but selecting the mattress that you’ll use for the next several years may dictate how well you sleep over that period. If you’re not sure where to start, we highly recommend going for Tempur-Pedic Prime Day deals as it’s one of the top brands in the market. We’ve rounded up our favorite bargains below to help you out, but you have to hurry because the stocks on sale for Prime Day are limited.

Best Tempur-Pedic mattress Prime Day deal

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud — $1,399, was $1,999

If you’re no longer getting good sleep from your current mattress, it may be time to replace it with the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud. This mattress is capable of providing you with personalized comfort and support by adapting to your weight, shape, and temperature, and it minimizes pressure points so you won’t be tossing and turning while you sleep. It also promises reduced motion transfer, so your movements won’t disturb whoever else is sleeping on your bed. The layers of the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud include a moisture wicking cover with amazing breathability, a comfort layer that’s soft and responsive, a support layer that relieves pressure, and a base layer for support and durability.

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud is usually sold for $1,999, but it’s down to a more affordable $1,399 following a $600 discount from Tempur-Pedic Prime Day deals. You’re going to want to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the offer will only be available for a limited time during the shopping holiday. Once the price of the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud returns to normal, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at buying one for much cheaper than usual, so don’t let this opportunity go to waste.

More Tempur-Pedic Prime Day deals we love

Tempur-Pedic is a mainstay in our roundup of the best mattresses, so no matter which of the brand’s mattresses you go with, you can be sure that you’ll get amazing quality. We’ve rounded up the most attractive discounts that are available from this year’s Tempur-Pedic Prime Day deals. but a lot of shoppers will be on the lookout for these bargains, so stocks will run out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out, you’re going to have to proceed with your transaction to secure one as fast as possible.

How to choose a Tempur-Pedic mattress on Prime Day

Choosing the Tempur-Pedic mattress to buy on Prime Day may be confusing, but we’re going to help you make a quick decision as you wouldn’t want to miss out on any of the excellent offers we’ve highlighted above. You should first know that there are three different models of Tempur-Pedic mattresses, namely Tempur-Adapt, Tempur-Breeze, and Tempur-Cloud, each with their own advantages. They come at the various mattress sizes, and the brand offers a 10-year full replacement limited warranty.

Tempur-Adapt mattresses, true to their name, are designed to conform and adapt to your body shape using memory foam material that was invented by NASA. Tempur-Breeze mattresses, meanwhile, increase breathability to keep you cooler by up to 8 degrees at night. Tempur-Cloud mattresses are the brand’s budget-friendly option with lighter and more compressible materials, without sacrificing most of the benefits that you’ll get from a Tempur-Pedic mattress. The lifespan of Tempur-Pedic mattresses is 10 years on average, but the Pro and Luxe models add up to five additional years, while the Tempur-Cloud mattress is recommended to be replaced after around eight years.

All Tempur-Pedic mattresses, however, are made with durable materials that aim to provide the best possible sleep experience for you. Tempur-Pedic mattresses maximize airflow to dissipate body heat, and they absorb motion so that you won’t disturb others sleeping on the same bed if you’re getting up or lying down.

Perhaps the most important factor in selecting what to buy from Tempur-Pedic Prime Day deals is your budget. It’s highly recommended that you set a maximum price that you’re willing to pay, and you should stay committed to it. Fortunately, with the savings that you can get from the shopping event, it’s very likely that you’ll be able to afford the more expensive Tempur-Pedic mattresses that were previously beyond your reach.

How we chose these Tempur-Pedic Prime Day deals

The popularity of Tempur-Pedic mattresses means there will be some imitation products in the market. Usually, a price that’s too good to be true is an indicator of a counterfeit, but that’s not a reliable test during Prime Day because of the massive discounts. To make sure that you get an authentic and brand new Tempur-Pedic mattress, we selected offers from the brand’s official channels and from trusted retailers.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are still pretty expensive, even with the discounts of Prime Day deals. However, with the offers coming not just from Amazon, but also from other retailers who are trying to keep up with the deluge of orders because of the shopping event, prices will keep dropping to try to get your attention. It’s going to be difficult to keep up with all of the channels where Tempur-Pedic Prime Day deals are available if you’re going to do it yourself, so we’ll do the hard work for you. We’ll keep updating this page with links to where you can get particular Tempur-Pedic mattresses for the cheapest price during Prime Day, so drop a bookmark if you’re planning to take another look later if prices will keep dropping.