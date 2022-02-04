  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get These Roses Delivered for Valentine’s Day for Only $35

By
A bundle of roses from 1-800 Flowers with a teddy bear.

This year’s Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and while The Manual’s list of Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her will help you decide what to get for your partner, you should also secure flowers ahead of the day of love. There will be high demand for flowers on the day itself, so you might want to place your order as early as now. 1-800 Flowers is a retailer that you can trust for any occasion, and one of its products is the Bundle of Love Rose Plant. You can buy the small bouquet for just $35, but if you want a large bouquet, it’s still affordable at $45. There’s also an option to add chocolates, for a total of $47 with the small bouquet and $57 with the large bouquet.

1-800 Flowers is listed in our best online flower delivery services, as the flowers that it uses for its arrangements and bundles are fresh and packed well. This means that you should expect top-notch quality with the Bundle of Love Rose Plant, which comes with a pink planter that’s designed with a heart pattern, as well as an 8-inch white teddy bear that’s part of 1-800 Flowers’ Lotsa Love plush collection. The small bouquet measures about 8 inches to 10 inches in height, while the large bouquet stands between 12 inches to 14 inches. You can choose to add Simply Chocolate truffles to the order, which will go well when paired with Valentine’s Day breakfast ideas or Valentine’s Day cocktail recipes, depending on when you’re planning to give the roses to your partner.

You shouldn’t wait until the last minute before you buy flowers for Valentine’s Day, as there’s a risk that your order won’t be accommodated. For reliable service, you should try purchasing from 1-800 Flowers, which is offering products like the Bundle of Love Rose Plant. The small bouquet is just $35, but if you want to add chocolates, you’ll just have to add $12 to bring your total to $47. Meanwhile, a large bouquet goes for $45, and $57 with chocolates. Secure flowers for your partner ahead of Valentine’s Day by taking advantage of these offers from 1-800 Flowers — click that Buy Now button as soon you can.

Editors' Recommendations

8 Valentine’s Day Meal Kit Specials Delivered to Your Door

couple home date night wine

Best Super Bowl TV Deals

The Samsung Frame TV showing a drawing of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Best cheap electric bike deals for February 2022

Juiced Bikes Scorpion

These Are 8 of the Best Snowboard Bindings You Can Buy

Snowboard in snow

The 10 Best Valentine’s Day Dessert Recipes

Chocolate Truffles in tin

How To Adjust Ski Bindings in 10 Easy Steps

Skis outside on a gondola showing bindings.

5 Crowd-Pleasing BBQ Recipe Super Bowl Food Ideas

Several racks of Rodney Scott ribs in a smoker.

The Best Outdoor Gear for Your 2022 Adventures

Man relaxing in the mountains with the best camping stool.

The 24 Best Vinyl Records and What You Need To Know

Make These 5 Easy Appetizers for Your Super Bowl Party

Good Culture Spinach and Artichoke dip placed in a bread bowl on a white kitchen counter with salad in the back.

Your Guide to Speed Skating at the Winter Olympics

Winter Olympics Rings Statue.

The Single Best Bunch of Flowers for Valentine’s Day 2022

24 pieces of red roses in a bouquet from 1-800 Flowers.

Get This 70-inch TV for ONLY $500 for Super Bowl 2022

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV with the Android TV interface on the screen.