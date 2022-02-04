Get These Roses Delivered for Valentine’s Day for Only $35

This year’s Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and while The Manual’s list of Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her will help you decide what to get for your partner, you should also secure flowers ahead of the day of love. There will be high demand for flowers on the day itself, so you might want to place your order as early as now. 1-800 Flowers is a retailer that you can trust for any occasion, and one of its products is the Bundle of Love Rose Plant. You can buy the small bouquet for just $35, but if you want a large bouquet, it’s still affordable at $45. There’s also an option to add chocolates, for a total of $47 with the small bouquet and $57 with the large bouquet.

1-800 Flowers is listed in our best online flower delivery services, as the flowers that it uses for its arrangements and bundles are fresh and packed well. This means that you should expect top-notch quality with the Bundle of Love Rose Plant, which comes with a pink planter that’s designed with a heart pattern, as well as an 8-inch white teddy bear that’s part of 1-800 Flowers’ Lotsa Love plush collection. The small bouquet measures about 8 inches to 10 inches in height, while the large bouquet stands between 12 inches to 14 inches. You can choose to add Simply Chocolate truffles to the order, which will go well when paired with Valentine’s Day breakfast ideas or Valentine’s Day cocktail recipes, depending on when you’re planning to give the roses to your partner.

You shouldn’t wait until the last minute before you buy flowers for Valentine’s Day, as there’s a risk that your order won’t be accommodated. For reliable service, you should try purchasing from 1-800 Flowers, which is offering products like the Bundle of Love Rose Plant. The small bouquet is just $35, but if you want to add chocolates, you’ll just have to add $12 to bring your total to $47. Meanwhile, a large bouquet goes for $45, and $57 with chocolates. Secure flowers for your partner ahead of Valentine’s Day by taking advantage of these offers from 1-800 Flowers — click that Buy Now button as soon you can.

Editors' Recommendations