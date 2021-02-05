  1. Food & Drink

Flowers are fine, and gifts are great, but nothing says romance like a little DIY. And there’s no need to bust out the tool belt for this one — save the big projects for the nice weather and set the mood this Valentine’s Day with a cocktail party for two. Whether you go all out on a home-cooked meal or leave it to the pros and order in, taking the time to make one (or five) of these gorgeous Valentine’s Day cocktails will be sure to impress.

We’ve compiled a list of 20 sexy cocktails for all palates and preferences. From bitter to sweet, vodka to mezcal, and simple to complex, you’ll find plenty here to shake things up for your Valentine this year (or for yourself, we’re not here to judge).

Mezcal Besito

Recuerdo Mezcal Besito

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz. Recuerdo Mezcal Joven
  • 1 oz. Pomegranate Juice
  • .5 oz. Cinnamon Syrup*
  • 4 oz. Sparkling Wine
  • Pomegranate seeds and peppermint leaf, for garnish

Method: 

  1. Add mezcal, pomegranate juice, and cinnamon syrup to a cocktail shaker and shake over ice
  2. Strain into a chilled coupe glass
  3. Top with sparkling wine
  4. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and peppermint leaf

*for cinnamon syrup, combine 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, and 3-4 crushed cinnamon sticks in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and allow to steep for at least 1 hour, then strain and store in an airtight container.

Broken Cosmopolitan

Broken Shed Cosmo

Ingredients: 

  • 1.5 oz. Broken Shed Vodka
  • 1 oz. Orange Liqueur
  • .5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
  • .25 oz. Cranberry Juice
  • Orange peel, for garnish

Method: 

  1. Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice
  2. Shake well and double strain into a martini glass
  3. Garnish with orange peel

Pearl of the Orient

Pearl of the Orient Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Osmanthus flower-infused Hibiki Harmony whiskey*
  • 1.5 oz La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry
  • .5 oz Yuzuri Yuzu Liqueur
  • .5 oz Goji berry syrup
  • Osmanthus flower, for garnish

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass over ice and stir
  2. Strain into a chilled coupe glass
  3. Garnish with Osmanthus Flower

*Infuse whiskey with osmanthus flowers for three hours and strain before using

Busker Paloma

Busker Paloma

Ingredients: 

  • 1 oz The Busker Irish Whiskey
  • 2 oz Grapefruit Soda
  • Fresh Mint Sprig, for garnish

Method: 

  1. Combine whiskey and grapefruit soda in a highball glass filled with ice
  2. Garnish with mint sprig

Disaronno Pink Velvet

Pink Velvet

Ingredients: 

  • 2 oz Disaronno Velvet
  • .5 oz Disaronno Originale
  • 1 oz Campari
  • Pinch of sea salt, for garnish

Method: 

  1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass over ice and stir
  2. Strain into a double old fashioned glass over a large ice cube
  3. Garnish with sea salt

Babydoll Cocktail

Babydoll Cocktail

Ingredients: 

  • 1.5 oz. Grace O’Malley Gin
  • 1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1 oz. Cocci Americano
  • 1 oz. Crème De Mure (or similar blackberry liqueur)
  • 1 Egg White
  • Sprig of heather, for garnish
Method:
  1. Combine all ingredients except garnish in a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to aerate egg white
  2. Add ice and shake to chill
  3. Strain into a coupe and garnish with heather

Peroni Negroni

Peroni Negroni

Ingredients: 

  • 0.5 oz. Campari
  • 0.5 oz. Gin
  • 0.5 oz. Sweet Vermouth
  • 6 oz. Peroni Lager

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a Collins glass

  2. Fill with ice

  3. Garnish with orange twist

Heavenly Strawberry Sangria

RH Strawberry Sangria

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. RumHaven

  • 2 oz. Rosé

  • 2 oz. lemon-lime soda

  • Strawberries, sliced

Method:

  1. Combine RumHaven and chilled rosé in a champagne flute (or pitcher, if you’re feeling sassy)
  2. Add strawberries and refrigerate until ready to serve
  3. Before serving, add lemon-lime soda

Sagamore Cava & Cran

Sagamore Cava/Cran

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz. Sagamore Spirit Rye
  • 3 oz. Sparkling wine
  • .5 oz. Lime Juice
  • .75 oz. Spiced Cranberry Syrup*

Method:

  1. Add Sagamore Rye, lime juice, and spiced cranberry syrup to a champagne flute
  2. Tilt the glass and gently pour in sparkling wine
  3. Garnish with lime and cranberry

*for the spiced cranberry syrup: mix equal parts water, sugar and fresh cranberries in a pot. For every one cup cranberries, add one cinnamon stick and one rosemary sprig. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 15 minutes. Chill overnight, then strain.

The Love Potion

Love Potion Cocktail

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz. 21Seeds Valencia Orange
  • 1 oz. elderflower liqueur
  • .5 oz. simple syrup
  • .5 oz. lemon juice
  • 8 fresh blueberries

Method:

  1. Muddle tequila and blueberries together in a cocktail shaker
  2. Add ice, elderflower liqueur, and lemon juice to the shaker and shake vigorously
  3. Double strain into a coupe glass

Sweetheart Martini

Sweetheart Martini Sparkling Ice

Method: In a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice, add the jam, gin, juice from the ½ lemon, orange liqueur- shake until cold. Strain into a chilled martini glass and top with Sparkling Ice Black Cherry. Garnish with a cherry and serve.

Purple Rain

Purple Rain Cocktail Glenlivet

Method: Combine all ingredients except wine & vigorously shake without ice 5 seconds. Add ice. Shake 15-20 seconds. Fine strain into rocks glass with ice. Slowly pour in red wine to layer

Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake Martini

Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake Martini

Method: Add Baileys Red Velvet and vodka in an ice-filled shaker. Shake with ice and pour into a martini glass.

Everything Nice

Everything Nice Cocktail Amass Dry Gin

Method: Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake well. Served on the rocks or up.

Cupid’s Arrow

Cupids Arrow Cocktail Prairie

Method: Combine ingredients in a lowball glass over ice. Garnish and enjoy!

Pineapple-Of-My-Eye Aperitif Spritzer

Pineapple-Of-My-Eye Aperitif Spritzer Cocktail
  • 6 oz Stella Artois Spritzer
  • .75 oz vodka
  • .75 oz Italian aperitif
  • 2 pineapple chunks
  • 1 mint sprig
  • 1 orange wheel

Method: In a cocktail shaker, muddle pineapple chunks and mint. Add vodka, Italian aperitif, and shake over ice. Strain into a glass. Top with Stella Artois Spritzer. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Snake Charmer

Snake Charmer Cocktail

(Created by Tyson Buhler, Death & Co, Los Angeles)

Method: Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe glass.

The Red Lotus

The Red Lotus Cocktail
  • 2 oz Gray Whale Gin 
  • 1 oz egg white
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • 1 oz honey
  • .5 oz pinot noir
  • 3 dashes rose water bitters

Method: Dry shake all ingredients except the pinot noir. Then shake with ice for 20 seconds. Pour over a large ice cube in glass, drizzle wine on top and add rose water bitters. Garnish with rose petals. Enjoy! 

Rumination Cocktail

Boulton and Watt Rumination Cocktail
Ryan Gleason

(Created at Boulton & Watt, New York City)

  • 5 oz London Dry gin
  • .5 oz Benedictine
  • .75 oz lavender syrup
  • .5 oz lemon juice
  • 2 dash Peach bitters
  • 2 dash Angostura bitters

Method: Shake all ingredients together and strain into a glass piled high with crushed ice. Garnish with a sprig of lavender.

Boo-levardier #1

Boo-levardier 1 Cocktail Boulevardier

(Created by Fitz Bailey, Coopers’ Craft Mixologist)

Method: Add ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Stir. Strain into glass. Garnish with a cocktail cherry and a cranberry.

