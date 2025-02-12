 Skip to main content
Set an air of romance with these Valentine’s Day cocktails

Love is in the air

By
Belle de Brillet
Belle de Brillet

With Valentine’s Day falling this week, you might be looking for an excuse to make some romantic themed drinks. And here we have a selection of recipes for you, perfect for the season of love.

Cointreau Pink Margarita

Cointreau

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Cointreau
  • 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1 Top Grapefruit Soda
  • 2 oz Tequila

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients except soda in a shaker
  2. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass
  3. Top with soda
  4. Garnish with a grapefruit twist
Cointreau Big Love

Cointreau

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Cointreau
  • 0.5 oz Beet Juice
  • 0.25 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1.25 oz Strawberry Shrub
  • 1.25 oz Vodka

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker full of ice
  2. Shake until well chilled
  3. Strain it and serve it in a coupette

Belle de Brillet Belle Pamplemousses

Belle de Brillet

Ingredients:

1.75 oz Belle de Brillet
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
3.5 oz Grapefruit Soda
1 oz Prosecco

Method:

  1. Pour all ingredients into a glass full of ice and stir gently
  2. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit

St-Rémy Signature Pink Sangria

St-Rémy

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz St-Rémy Signature
  • 0.7 oz Lemon Juice
  • 0.3 oz Grenadine Syrup
  • 0.3 oz Hibiscus Syrup
  • 1 Egg White
  • 1 Edible Flower

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake
  2. Double strain into a footed glass
  3. Garnish with an edible flower and serve

METAXA Sweet Valentine

METAXA

Ingredients:

  • 1.4 oz METAXA 12 Stars
  • 1 oz White Chocolate Liqueur
  • 0.7 oz Cream

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients into a shaker
  2. Shake well
  3. Strain cocktail into a glass
  4. Garnish with grated dark chocolate and a rose petal

La Palme 1738 cocktail

Rémy Martin

Ingredients:

  • 1⅔ oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal
  • ⅔ oz Raspberry purée
  • ⅓ oz Cinnamon spice syrup
  • Lemonade
  • Cinnamon stick

Method:

  1. Pour Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, raspberry purée and syrup into a shaker.
  2. Top up with ice and shake vigorously
  3. Strain twice into a highball glass filled with ice, top up with lemonade and serve with a cinnamon stick

The Strawbreeze

Rémy Martin

Ingredients:

  • 1¾ oz Rémy Martin VSOP
  • 3/4 oz strawberry syrup (or one bar spoon simple syrup and 3 muddled strawberries)
  • 2/3 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1/3 oz egg white

Method:

  1. Shake all ingredients together and strain over crushed ice.
  2. If you are using fresh strawberries, muddle them first, before adding the other ingredients and shaking.
  3. Garnish with a fresh strawberry and mint.

