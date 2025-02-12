Set an air of romance with these Valentine’s Day cocktails

While the most obvious drink for Game Day might be the humble beer, there's no reason you shouldn't turn the day into something a bit special by mixing up some high-end drinks. And what's more classy, or more celebratory, than sparkling wine? If you are up for getting a bit fancy for the Super Bowl, then sparkling wine brand Mumm has suggestions for delicious drinks that will add a touch of class to your day.

They suggest to build these cocktails in the glass for an easier game-day experience, but if you want to do that then you'll need to make sure that your ingredients are pre-chilled, so don't forget to pop them into the fridge.