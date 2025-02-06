Set the mood with these sweet and delicious cocktails for Valentine’s Day

Table of Contents Table of Contents S’mores Hot Mocha Mocha Mousse Martini The Nue Cosmo The Kinky Coupe

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and whether you’re planning to spend the evening with a special someone or you’d rather treat yourself at home, it’s a great excuse for making a delicious cocktail. To capture the sweet mood, these sweet cocktails feature indulgent dessert ingredients like chocolate, marshmallow, coffee, cherry, and lemon, and they also have garnishes with a bit of extra flair for a special day.

S’mores Hot Mocha

Ingredients:

30ml/1oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur

200ml/6.7oz milk

200ml /6.7oz cream + more for topping

100g/3.5oz dark chocolate chips

2 tsp brown sugar/maple for sweetness

Corn flour slurry: 1 tsp corn flour dissolved in 1 tbsp milk (optional, to make thick hot chocolate)

Rim & garnish:

Marshmallow Fluff

Chocolate shavings

Graham crackers

Mocha Mousse Martini

Ingredients:

60ml/2oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur

45ml/1.5oz Vodka

50g/1.75oz Sugar

15g/0.6oz Instant Coffee Granules

200g/7oz Ice

Garnish with Cocoa Powder

Method:

Place all ingredients + ice into a blender/food processor and blend until creamy consistency, approx 3-5mins. Pour into two chilled coupes, garnish with cocoa powder & share with a friend.

The Nue Cosmo

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ketel One Family Made Vodka

.5 oz Sakura Cherry Blossom Vermouth

.5 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

.5 oz Lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup

Method:

Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a mini white rose and serve.

The Kinky Coupe

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ketel One Family Made Vodka

.5 oz Ancho Reyes

.5 oz Piquillo Pepper Syrup

.75 oz Lemon

Piquillo Sequins Lip stroke

Method:

Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora Glass. Streak piquillo powder on side of glass to serve.