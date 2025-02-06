 Skip to main content
Set the mood with these sweet and delicious cocktails for Valentine’s Day

Flavors of coffee, chocolate, cherry, and lemon for romance

By
Kinky Coupe
Ketel One

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and whether you’re planning to spend the evening with a special someone or you’d rather treat yourself at home, it’s a great excuse for making a delicious cocktail. To capture the sweet mood, these sweet cocktails feature indulgent dessert ingredients like chocolate, marshmallow, coffee, cherry, and lemon, and they also have garnishes with a bit of extra flair for a special day.

S’mores Hot Mocha

Mr Black

Ingredients:

  • 30ml/1oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
  • 200ml/6.7oz milk
  • 200ml /6.7oz cream + more for topping
  • 100g/3.5oz dark chocolate chips
  • 2 tsp brown sugar/maple for sweetness
  • Corn flour slurry: 1 tsp corn flour dissolved in 1 tbsp milk (optional, to make thick hot chocolate)

Rim & garnish:

  • Marshmallow Fluff
  • Chocolate shavings
  • Graham crackers
Mocha Mousse Martini

Mr Black

Ingredients:

  • 60ml/2oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
  • 45ml/1.5oz Vodka
  • 50g/1.75oz Sugar
  • 15g/0.6oz Instant Coffee Granules
  • 200g/7oz Ice
  • Garnish with Cocoa Powder

Method:

Place all ingredients + ice into a blender/food processor and blend until creamy consistency, approx 3-5mins. Pour into two chilled coupes, garnish with cocoa powder & share with a friend.

The Nue Cosmo

Ketel One

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Ketel One Family Made Vodka
  • .5 oz Sakura Cherry Blossom Vermouth
  • .5 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
  • .5 oz Lime juice
  • .25 oz Simple syrup

Method:

Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a mini white rose and serve.

The Kinky Coupe

Ketel One

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Ketel One Family Made Vodka
  • .5 oz Ancho Reyes
  • .5 oz Piquillo Pepper Syrup
  • .75 oz Lemon
  • Piquillo Sequins Lip stroke

Method:

Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora Glass. Streak piquillo powder on side of glass to serve.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Get ready for Game Day with these tequila cocktails
Sip on these Big Game-themed cocktails
Teremana Tequila

The Super Bowl is approaching, and whichever team you're cheering for, it's a great excuse for a fun party and some themed cocktails. If you're hosting a big bash then you might want to consider making batched cocktails so you can serve lots of people at once, but if you would rather put out personalized drinks then you can really get into the spirit with these topical drinks recipes. They use Teremana Tequila as a base and incorporate favorite flavors like Aperol, honey, aan blackberry to add some zazz to your party.
KC Ice Water Cocktail

Ingredients:

Read more
Mix up Ronny Chieng’s cocktail for the Year of the Snake
The actor and commedian has a recommendation for a cocktail to ring in the new year
Golden Orange Old Fashioned

If you're still easing yourself into Lunar New Year and you fancy trying out another cocktail to celebrate the Year of the Snake then we've got just the thing. Actor and comedian Ronny Chieng has teamed up with Scotch brand Johnnie Walker to create a special cocktail to welcome the new year, as well as staring in a video along with his wife Hannah to share some of his Lunar New Year traditions:

Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year Hero video (captions)

Read more
Bring a taste of summer to your glass with these coconut cocktails
Mix coconut rum into a variety of drinks for a bit of tropical brightness
Malibu Cider Sangria

Some people love to embrace winter with cozy warm drinks and sitting in front of the fire, watching the snow as it falls. But if you'd rather be dreaming of summer and warmer days ahead, then we wouldn't blame you for that. We can't help raise the temperatures or make the sun come out for longer, but we can recommend some tropical flavored drinks incorporating coconut rum, to help you remember those summer days. Lie back and imagine yourself on a warm beach!
Malibu Coquito

Ingredients:

Read more