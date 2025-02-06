Set the mood with these sweet and delicious cocktails for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and whether you’re planning to spend the evening with a special someone or you’d rather treat yourself at home, it’s a great excuse for making a delicious cocktail. To capture the sweet mood, these sweet cocktails feature indulgent dessert ingredients like chocolate, marshmallow, coffee, cherry, and lemon, and they also have garnishes with a bit of extra flair for a special day.
S’mores Hot Mocha
Ingredients:
- 30ml/1oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
- 200ml/6.7oz milk
- 200ml /6.7oz cream + more for topping
- 100g/3.5oz dark chocolate chips
- 2 tsp brown sugar/maple for sweetness
- Corn flour slurry: 1 tsp corn flour dissolved in 1 tbsp milk (optional, to make thick hot chocolate)
Rim & garnish:
- Marshmallow Fluff
- Chocolate shavings
- Graham crackers
Mocha Mousse Martini
Ingredients:
- 60ml/2oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
- 45ml/1.5oz Vodka
- 50g/1.75oz Sugar
- 15g/0.6oz Instant Coffee Granules
- 200g/7oz Ice
- Garnish with Cocoa Powder
Method:
Place all ingredients + ice into a blender/food processor and blend until creamy consistency, approx 3-5mins. Pour into two chilled coupes, garnish with cocoa powder & share with a friend.
The Nue Cosmo
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Ketel One Family Made Vodka
- .5 oz Sakura Cherry Blossom Vermouth
- .5 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
- .5 oz Lime juice
- .25 oz Simple syrup
Method:
Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a mini white rose and serve.
The Kinky Coupe
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Ketel One Family Made Vodka
- .5 oz Ancho Reyes
- .5 oz Piquillo Pepper Syrup
- .75 oz Lemon
- Piquillo Sequins Lip stroke
Method:
Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora Glass. Streak piquillo powder on side of glass to serve.