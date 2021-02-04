Shopping for Valentine’s Day this year for your boyfriend, husband, brother, father, or someone else? We’ve rounded up the most popular gifts from Amazon worth shopping for him. This Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday so be sure to get your Amazon order in this week to avoid any delays. From fancy French presses to electric griddles, we’ve found the best gifts for men.

Why Amazon? There are a couple great reasons to shop from Amazon. With Amazon Prime you receive fast, free two-day delivery and special discounts. The Amazon Renewed Store offers great prices for never before used products (plus 90-day warranty). And there are always Amazon finds that you can’t get anywhere else. We’ve dug up some hidden gems for this February 14th. While Amazon delivers convenience in shipping and cost, you don’t want to procrastinate on ordering. Here are the best gift ideas for men from Amazon.

For the Baker

Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence by Clair Saffitz

This New York Times Bestseller by Bon Appétit and YouTube star Claire Saffitz is a great dessert cookbook for the baker in your life. Cookbooks provide a unique cooking experience and they’re fun to collect or inherit within a family. With a cookbook in your kitchen, you usually have a better idea of what you’re getting than with online recipes, especially for baked goods. What better way to win someone’s heart than deliciously with a dessert?

KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer

This mini KitchenAid Stand Mixer is worth the splurge if your SO uses a ton of bakeware. If they have all the bakeware products they need this kitchen staple will be a game changer for baking and cooking. Plus it’s never too late to hop on the bread-making trend and make homemade fresh bread. At 3.5 quarts it’s a great option for anyone with a smaller apartment.

Mrs. Anderson’s Baking Hand Crank Flour Sifter

A convenient tool to always have while baking is a flour sifter. This one from Mrs. Anderson is great for sugar, flour, and icing. There are so many different types of flours and sugars so having this tool is great to get the flour spaced out for more volume, which is important for cake baking.

For the Cook

Le Creuset Signature Dutch Oven

Looking for the best Dutch oven money can buy? Le Creuset’s signature round Dutch ovens are stylish, durable, and come in a variety of colors. If you own any Le Creuset cookware you know this French brand cookware is built to last. The heavy cast iron Dutch oven is designed for frying, braising, stewing, and bread baking in a home kitchen. Grab it in a classic round style in oyster color or grab a Valentine-themed one with this heart-shaped dutch oven.

Hudson Durable Goofs Professional Apron

Aprons are designed to protect your clothing from stains and grease but choosing the right apron can immensely help you in the kitchen. There’s something about wearing the apron uniform that makes you feel like a professional cook whether in the kitchen or on the grill. Grab an apron for the chef in your life, such as this adjustable Hudson Durable Goods apron. It has four large pockets and is made of durable cotton material, not to mention a great sleek look.

Presto Rotating Pizza Oven

Now before you think, why would I need another appliance in my kitchen, consider this as the perfect toaster oven appliance. It saves as much as 60% in energy compared to conventional ovens and does way more than just reheat pizza. It prepares your favorite pizza, frozen chicken wings, quesadillas, cinnamon rolls, and much more. The rotating tray continually turns the food to ensure even baking — top and bottom.

For the Coffee Lover

Cafe Du Chateau French Press

Anyone who is a coffee fan will love the richness of French-pressed coffee. It offers ease of use, fast cleanup, and a strong cup of joe. This stainless steel French press from Cafe Du Chateau has a 4-level filtration system so you won’t get any grounds in your morning cup. It’s thick borosilicate glass is durable and withstands high and low temperatures so you won’t have to worry about it breaking. Make breakfast in bed extra special with French press coffee.

Miroco Milk Frother

Upgrade your coffee drinks at home with a milk frother. If you’re looking to craft up a flavorful latte or cappuccino at home, you’ll need a way to froth milk. This electric milk frother has four settings for milk foam to add to your coffee, hot chocolate, machiato, and more.

My Coffee and Book Club Subscription

Keep the coffee connoisseur caffeinated and happy with a coffee subscription and a book to go along with their drink. My Coffee and Book Club subscriptions lets you choose a genre and you receive a 12 ounce bag of whole bean or ground hand roasted gourmet coffee plus two new hard cover books.

For the gym goer

Apple AirPods Pro

When it comes to working out or running, the right pair of wireless headphones are a necessity. The AirPods Pro is one of the most popular earbuds with top-notch sound, noise cancellation and up to 5 hours of battery life.

Blender Bottle Protein Shaker

A handy protein shaker is great for anyone exercising to help mix their scoop of protein powder. Blender Bottle has a wide selection of protein shakes such as their Classic design and newly released The Mandalorian design for the Star Wars fan.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weight

Working from home can be tough with limited space. These adjustable weights from Bowflex are premium quality and provide a range of exercise intensities. They can be adjusted from 8 to 40 pounds.

For the nostalgic

NES Classic Edition

The NES Classic Edition system might have come out over 30 years ago but it still makes for a fun time. This miniature version of the NES is great to revive 80s video games at home. You can get this retro console for $240 or a certified refurbished console for $180.

Victrola Vintage Record Player

Aside from the fact that record players provide a high-quality listening setup they make a beautiful piece in your home. If the musician in your life loves to listen to his vinyl record albums, invest in a quality record player. This portable Bluetooth record player comes with built-in speakers and a 3.5mm aux-in jack so you can play music from any Bluetooth device.

Patagonia Men’s Classic Retro Fleece Jacket

When it comes to men’s jackets, we’re loving the fleece jacket trend. This 90’s retro style from Patagonia is warm, windproof, and stylish.

For the skincare enthusiast

Lumin Charcoal Cleanser

Lumin skincare focuses on men’s skin. We got to review Lumin Skin ourselves and found it to be affordable, effective, and great for men’s skin. This charcoal cleanser is scented with rosemary and works best on dry skin.

For the Stylish Man

Fossil Men’s Grant Watch

Shopping for men’s watches can be tricky. When looking for a men’s watch, determine if they’ll be using it for special occasions, work, outdoors, working out, or something else.

Carhartt Men’s Beanie

Keep your man warm and stylish this winter with a beanie. The popular Carhartt cuffed knit beanies are available in a variety of colors and make the perfect winter gear gift for him.

For the homebody

Yidarton Men’s Sweatpants

We’re spending more time indoors and the right loungewear, like a good set of lounge pants, makes all the difference. These sweatpants provide comfort and a classic design to match with everything in their closet.

Areaware Gradient Puzzle

We’re never too old for puzzles. It’s one of the greatest past times. If you’re looking for a great puzzle for adults, this Areaware Gradient Puzzle in blue and green is a perfect (challenging) option. Pair it with a puzzle mat for the ultimate puzzle enthusiast.

Lampelc Rechargeable USB Lighter

Some gift ideas for men need to be creative and others useful. If your SO loves candles but often burns themselves lighting them, gift them a rechargeable electric lighter. This USB lighter is flameless and safe to use. They’ll never struggle to light their home candles.

