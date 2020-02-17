The tale of Lumin Skin Care begins with a guy traveling around the world. While on the road, he found that most men simply don’t take care of their skin. Not only that, but these men didn’t even know how to go about it.

We get it. A lot of us are busy. Sometimes, we are a little too busy to even take time for ourselves. Navigating our weekly grind to the gym to caring for our families or staying on top of our respective hobbies — time is precious. It’s important to remember, though, that your skin is just as precious as Father Time and should be treated as such. If our partners can do it, why not us?

Lumin Skin Care was created to evolve that untreated facet of a man’s life.

As men become more attuned to their skin health and appearance, more skincare brands have surfaced in recent years. California-based Lumin Skin Care has gone to significant lengths to separate itself from the field. Not only did it develop formulas that are aimed at aiding the thicker, more stubborn skin of men, but it did so by utilizing simple and straightforward blends of ingredients.

The Lumin Skin Care process is a little different than most. Lumin creates a personalized grooming regimen based on an individual’s answers to a few simple questions that are designed to pinpoint your top skincare concerns. Some of these concerns may include curbing the extreme dryness of your skin, wrinkles, dark circles under your eyes, signs of aging, clogged pores, or acne scars. Whatever it is, Lumin Skin Care has a solution.

Lumin prepared a complimentary box for us that addresses our skin type and concerns. To put it simply, the box came with everything needed to clean up a face that deals with a lot of product testing, including a moisturizing balm, charcoal cleanser, and dark circle defense.

First, we’re going to take a look at Lumin Skin Care’s top two formulas — and our favorites — that make up the Dynamic Duo kit: The No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser and the Premium Moisturizing Balm. These two, when used in tandem, are all you need in order to keep your skin’s health at the top of its game.

The No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser is designed to be your everyday face wash, featuring activated charcoal, rose flower oil, and centella asiatica extract to safely remove excess dirt and oil buildup from your skin and pores, leaving a healthier, smoother finish. We love this cleanser because it’s both highly effective and lightweight enough to be used twice a day if needed.

It’s Premium-Grade Moisturizing Balm is a little more expensive, but that’s because moisturizing is undoubtedly the most important part to a successful skincare routine. The balm is built specifically to tackle the drier, more calloused skin of men by adding a protective barrier over your face to prevent skin damage and by keeping your skin pH in balance. Its formula boasts a blend of meadowfoam seed oil, apple extract, and ginger extract that hydrates your skin and can even curb the after-effects of shaving.

Now, if you’re looking to go the extra mile, Lumin Skin Care also offers a collection of other products to help stave off the aging process. This is where you’ll see your input to those preliminary questions really come into play.

It’s Reload Exfoliating Scrub commissions charcoal and rosemary leaf extract to gently remove impurities from the skin that can cause irritation, break-outs, and signs of aging. The scrub is perfect for those looking to exfoliate clogged pores and cover-up or repair those pesky acne scars that are getting in the way of you going out into the world with the utmost confidence.

Lumin rounds out its collection with other anti-aging solutions, such as an After Hours Recovery Oil for added skin hydration, and an Anti-Wrinkle Defense serum for repairing sun damage, as well as a vitamin-packed Dark Circle Defense cream so your coworkers stop asking you why you look so tired all the time.

It is worth noting that Lumin Skin Care products are sold through a subscription service. However, customers can pause, delay, or change the frequency of their subscription at any time. The first plan offers a free trial for new customers, which is followed by a subscription box every 2 months. You can choose whether you’d like to receive a one-time purchase (a two-month supply) or a bulk purchase (typically a six-month supply).

Overall, we are absolutely geeking over Lumin Skin Care, and particularly its Dynamic Duo. But, we also understand that all skin types are different and require different needs. Lumin offers an effective set of anti-aging products that will help you put forth your best and healthiest face on a daily basis.

